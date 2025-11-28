Princess Love Net Worth

What is Princess Love's net worth?

Princess Love is an American model and reality television personality who has a net worth of $2 million. Princess Love first became widely known through the VH1 franchise "Love & Hip Hop." Her public profile has centered on her long and often volatile relationship with Ray J, with their marriage, separations, reconciliations, and multiple divorce filings becoming a recurring pop culture storyline for nearly a decade.

Alongside her television work, Princess has built a following in fashion and beauty, developed online businesses, and grown a substantial social media audience that made her a visible influencer beyond reality TV. Although her personal life has frequently overshadowed her career, she has managed to leverage media attention into brand partnerships, content platforms, and entrepreneurial ventures that strengthened her independent identity. Her role as a mother has also shaped her public presence, particularly as she navigated co-parenting, separation, and high-profile disputes that played out both on-screen and online.

Early Life

Princess Love was born on August 14, 1984, in Oakland, California. Her birth name is Princess Pilipina Love. She was raised between the Bay Area and Texas. She studied fashion and cosmetology and worked various jobs in modeling, hospitality, and beauty before attempting to establish herself in entertainment. Prior to her rise on reality television, she also worked in Las Vegas as a dancer and promotional model. Those early experiences led her to develop an interest in fashion design and styling, areas she would later explore as an entrepreneur.

Love & Hip Hop

Princess first gained visibility when she was linked romantically to Ray J, appearing in tabloid coverage and social media conversations before joining the cast of VH1's "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood." Her on-screen tensions with Ray J, along with conflicts involving friends and castmates, made her one of the show's more recognizable figures. The series documented her relationship milestones, arguments, breakups, reconciliations, and eventually her marriage. Princess also used the platform to showcase her interests in fashion, beauty, and modeling, which helped her build a dedicated online following.

Marriage to Ray J

Princess married Ray J in 2016, and the couple welcomed two children, daughter Melody in 2018 and son Epik in 2019. Their marriage was marked by repeated public disputes, accusations, and brief separations that generated extensive media attention. Over the years, the pair filed for divorce on four separate occasions, including a filing in 2024, and frequently alternated between attempts at reconciliation and renewed conflict.

Social media became a central part of their narrative, with both partners posting allegations, frustrations, and emotional statements that quickly circulated in the press. Despite their turbulent relationship, Princess made efforts to present stability for her children and emphasize her role as a mother, even when public scrutiny intensified.

Princess returned to headlines in November 2025 following a disturbing livestreamed altercation in which Ray J appeared to handle a gun while arguing with her and others inside his home. Police responded and arrested Ray J on a charge of making a criminal threat. In the aftermath, Princess shared posts referencing gaslighting and emotional manipulation, and she later disputed his claims about her behavior during the incident. The episode highlighted the long-running tensions between the former couple as they continued navigating co-parenting and their on-again, off-again divorce proceedings.

Entrepreneurship and Media Work

Beyond reality TV, Princess built businesses in beauty, fashion, and online retail, selling cosmetics, accessories, and personal care products through digital storefronts. Her social media presence allowed her to secure brand partnerships and cultivate an audience that followed her lifestyle, fashion choices, and parenting content. She also appeared at events, hosted branded meet-ups, and participated in entertainment projects connected to the "Love & Hip Hop" franchise. Her entrepreneurial work allowed her to maintain independence from her television career and created multiple income streams during periods when filming slowed or her personal life took priority.