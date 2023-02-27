What is Pilar Sanders's Net Worth?

Pilar Sanders is an American model, actress, and fitness expert who has a net worth of $5 million. Pilar Sanders was born in New York City, New York. She is the ex-wife of former NFL star Deion Sanders. During her senior year of high school, Sanders became a successful model who was represented by the fashion agencies Irene Marie and Ford Models. She then turned her attention to acting, appearing in popular TV series such as "Walker, Texas Ranger", "The Jamie Foxx Show", "Veronica's Closet", and LL Cool J's "In Da House"– where she met Deion Sanders in the mid-1990s. The couple were married in 1999 and have three children. The Sanders family were the subject of the TV reality show, "Deion and Pilar: Prime Time Love" in 2008. Along with being a dedicated mother, Sanders co-founded Prime Time Achievers, a summer boot camp for kids. She also founded Essence of Beshalom, a foundation which helps to build the confidence of young girls. After 13 allegedly abusive years of marriage, the couple decided to part ways in 2012.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $5 Million Date of Birth: 1974 (49 years old) Place of Birth: New York Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.75 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Pilar Sanders' Net Worth

Child Support

At the end of a rather messy divorce, Deion was ordered to pay Pilar $10,500 each month in child support. Their divorce was finalized in June 2013.

Early Life

Sanders was born on October 10, 1974 in Elmira, New York. She was born to parents Jeanette and Dan Bigger. She was raised with her two siblings, Scottie and Candy. Not much is public about her early life. However, she was interested in the world of entertainment from a young age. She also got involved in modeling while still in high school.

Modeling and Acting Career

Sanders had modeling contracts with Ford Models and Irene Marie while in high school. After modeling for a few years, she began switching her focus to acting and filmmaking. She made guest-starring appearances in shows like "Walker, Texas Ranger," "The Jamie Foxx Show," "Veronica's Cabinet," and "In the House." In 1999, she appeared in the film "The Mod Squad."

In 2008, Sanders appeared with her then husband in "Deion and Pilar: Prime Time Love." The show was a reality show that aired on Oxygen and followed the home life of the couple and their family. In 2010, they appeared in another reality show, "Football Wives," which depicts the interpersonal relationships of a number of women married to current for former professional football players. In 2009, she appeared in the film "Streets of Blood" and then appeared in the film "Percentage in 2014."

Outside of acting and other entertainment pursuits, Sanders co-founded Prime Time Achievers, a summer camp for children. She later founded a foundation called Essence of Beshalom. The organization is designed to help young girls gain self-confidence.

Personal Life

Sanders met her future husband, Deion Sanders, in the mid-1990s when she was involved in acting. They began dating and then married in May of 1999. They had their first son together, Shilo, in 2001. They had a second son, Sheduer, in 2003 followed by a daughter in 2004 named Shelomi.

In 2013, the couple were granted a divorce after 12 years of marriage. Deion had originally filed for divorce in 2011, citing infidelity. However, he did not inform Pilar that he was doing so and she famously found out from TMZ, the news outlet primarily reporting on celebrity news. After the divorce, the couple were embroiled in a dramatic custody battle, with Deion ultimately winning full custody rights and Pilar granted visitation. However, the battle continued over the years with Pilar later being granted custody of some of the children. The former couple were involved in other legal troubles as well, as Pilar had alleged domestic violence had occurred during the course of their marriage. Deion denied these claims and subsequently sued Pilar for defamation. What made the situation between the two all the more dramatic was the fact that both often posted updates on various social media platforms, making the dispute very public.

After splitting with Deion, she began dating James Prince, the CEO of Rap-a-Lot Records. She announced her relationship officially in 2019. In the years leading up to this announcement, she was also romantically connected to Odell Beckham Jr.