Petra Nemcova Net Worth:

What is Petra Nemcova's Net Worth?

Petra Nemcova is a Czech model, television host, author, and philanthropist who has a net worth of $13 million. Petra Nemcova earned her net worth modeling for Sports Illustrated and other popular magazines and brands. She has also enjoyed a successful career in TV and as an author.

Personal Life

Born on June, 24 1979, in Karviná in the Czech Republic under Communist rule, Petra Nemcova grew up with her sister, Olga, in the Moravian-Silesian Region. Her life changed forever after an unfortunate near-death experience in Thailand in 2004 when she survived a devastating tsunami that swept across South Asia. Unfortunately, her then-fiancé photographer Simon Atlee didn't survive.

Petra Nemcova is multilingual and speaks six languages: Czech, English, Slovak, Polish, French, and Italian. She became vegan in 2007 while taking a strong interest in the wellbeing of ocean life.

Modeling

Petra Nemcova has taken the model industry by storm since she graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue in 2003. Often referred to as the "Czech Chick," Petra started her professional modeling career at 15 when she was discovered by NEXT Management on the streets of her native country. Upon signing a contract with the global modeling agency, she moved to Milan, Italy. A turning point in her career was winning the 1995 Czech Elite Model Look, after which her career flourished. Since, she has been modeling for some of the world's most prestigious beauty and luxury brands like Clarins, Max Factor, Bulgari and Cartier, as well as gracing the covers of magazines such as Elle, Harper's Bazaar, and the 2002 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

Television

Apart from her amazing print and runway work, Nemcova also landed a role in the French comedy "Absolument Fabuleux" (2001), an adaptation of the British comedy series Absolutely Fabulous (BBC, 1992-96; 2001-04). She was also a judge during the 53rd annual Miss Universe competition in Quito, Ecuador. In 2007, Petra hosted TLC's "A Model Life" and was a presenter for the Live Earth event held in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Petra was a contestant on season 12 of "Dancing With The Stars" along with partner Dmitry Chaplin reaching week four before being eliminated. In 2008, she made an appearance on the TV special "A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa."

Real Estate

In 2016, Petra Nemcova listed her Tribeca condo for $3.5 million. She lived in the luxury corner unit complete with a huge private terrace to be near her nonprofit headquarters in Hudson Square in New York. It sold the next year for $2,995,000.

Philanthropy & Accolades

As an ill-fated witness to history, Nemcova founded the Happy Hearts Fund (HHF), a charity organization and campaign mainly dedicated to supporting children programs in disaster-stricken areas. In 2017, the organization merged with All Hands Volunteers to create All Hands And Hearts – Smart Response with Petra assuming the role of co-founder and vice chair.

She also serves on the advisory board of the Glamour's Women of the Year Fund, and her autobiography, "Love Always, Petra," released in 2005 to which 100% of proceeds were donated toward helping children affected by the 2004 Thailand tsunami and other worldwide natural disasters. In 2005, Glamour magazine awarded her the "Survivor Award" for her tsunami charity work. And in 2012, she was named Ambassador-at-Large for Haiti for her work with the Happy Hearts Fund by President Michel Martelly and Prime Minister Laurent Lamothe.