What is Peggy Tanous' net worth and salary?

Peggy Tanous is an American model, television host and reality television personality who has a net worth of $1 million.

Peggy Tanous is best known for appearing as a full-time cast member during the sixth season of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

Before joining the series, Peggy worked as a bikini and fitness model, sometimes using the professional name Peggy Tyler. She also appeared in music videos, hosted local television programs and worked as an infomercial presenter and commercial spokesperson. She later promoted My Virtual Salesperson, an online video-marketing service operated by her husband, technology entrepreneur Micah Tanous.

Peggy's season of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" followed her family life, friendships and attempts to return to modeling. She also spoke openly about her experience with postpartum depression, becoming one of the first cast members in the franchise to discuss the condition extensively on camera. After leaving the series, she continued working as a model, host, lifestyle personality and advocate for women experiencing postpartum depression.

Foreclosure and Bankruptcy

Unfortunately, Peggy and her husband Micah have experienced some financial problems over the years. The couple purchased an Irvine, California, home for $1.379 million in early 2006. A notice of default was recorded in November 2010 after they fell approximately $190,000 behind on a $1 million mortgage.

In 2011, Peggy filed a lawsuit involving BAC Home Loans Servicing, U.S. Bank National Association and PNC Mortgage in an attempt to prevent foreclosure. She alleged that the lenders had failed to honor a proposed loan-modification agreement. At the time, the total amount owed against the property was reported to be more than $1.3 million.

In March 2013, Peggy filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in California. Her bankruptcy schedules listed approximately $2.16 million in liabilities, the majority of which consisted of home loans and unpaid property taxes. The filing also listed more than $70,000 in credit-card claims and a $10,000 obligation connected to a book contract.

The mortgage dispute continued after the bankruptcy filing. In 2015, U.S. Bank alleged that Peggy had missed 75 monthly payments of approximately $6,000 and owed around $1.54 million on the primary mortgage. Court filings also referenced a second mortgage of approximately $300,000, while the home was valued at around $840,000. The lender sought permission from the bankruptcy court to continue foreclosure proceedings.

Although a bankruptcy judge later allowed the lender to resume foreclosure proceedings, available ownership records indicate that the foreclosure was never completed. Peggy retained ownership of the property and ultimately sold it in 2023 for $2.888 million.

Early Life

Peggy Tanous was born and raised in Orange County, California, and grew up with four sisters. As a child, she dreamed of becoming the next Marilyn Monroe.

Peggy began acting at approximately 10 years old and modeling at 12. She attended Foothill High School and later studied communications at California State University, Fullerton.

Modeling and Hosting Career

Tanous worked as a bikini and fitness model before moving into television hosting and promotional work. She appeared in music videos and infomercials and served as a spokesperson for Talent 6, a company that connected aspiring performers with opportunities as extras in movies, television programs and commercials.

Peggy hosted the local programs "Destination HB" and "Destination Report." She also appeared in promotional videos for My Virtual Salesperson, which allowed companies to place video spokespeople on their websites.

After her time on reality television, Peggy returned to modeling and hosted the radio program "Keeping It Real with Peggy Tanous." She has also worked as a lifestyle presenter, event host and social media influencer covering fitness, fashion, beauty, wellness and travel.

The Real Housewives of Orange County

Peggy joined "The Real Housewives of Orange County" for its sixth season in 2011. She had previously declined opportunities to participate because she wanted to concentrate on her family.

On the show, Peggy appeared alongside cast members including Alexis Bellino, Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson and Gretchen Rossi. Peggy and Micah were also friends with Alexis and her then-husband, Jim Bellino.

Peggy left the series after one season, later explaining that the anxiety surrounding reality television had become overwhelming. She briefly returned during the beginning of the seventh season to conclude her storyline.

Postpartum Depression Advocacy

One of Peggy's most significant storylines involved her struggle with postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter London. She said she initially felt detached, overwhelmed and unusually angry but did not recognize the symptoms for approximately a year.

After receiving help, Peggy used her platform to encourage other women to seek support. She later participated in the documentary "When the Bough Breaks," which examined postpartum depression through the experiences of several mothers. The film was narrated and executive produced by Brooke Shields.

Personal Life

Peggy married Micah Tanous in June 2005. They have two daughters, London and Capri. Peggy has credited Micah and other family members with helping her recognize and address her postpartum depression.