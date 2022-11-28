Patrick Schwarzenegger Net Worth:

What Is Patrick Schwarzenegger's Net Worth?

Patrick Schwarzenegger is an American model, actor, and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $6 million. Patrick Schwarzenegger is best known for being the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. Patrick has been active in the entertainment industry since 2006 and founded the company Project360, a charitable clothing line that features men's wear. Schwarzenegger signed with L.A. Models as a teenager, and he starred as Sgt. Ben Hayhurst in the National Geographic miniseries "The Long Road Home" (2017) and Todd Peterson in the HBO Max miniseries "The Staircase" (2022). Patrick has appeared in the films "The Benchwarmers" (2006), "Grown Ups 2" (2013), "Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse" (2015), "Midnight Sun" (2018), and "Moxie" (2021), and in May 2022, it was announced that he had been cast as Golden Boy on the Amazon Prime Video show "Gen V," a spin-off of the superhero series "The Boys."

Early Life

Patrick Schwarzenegger was born Patrick Arnold Shriver Schwarzenegger on September 18, 1993, in Santa Monica, California. His birth took place at Providence St John's Health Center, and he has three siblings, Christina, Katherine, and Christopher, as well as a younger half-brother named Joseph Baena. Katherine is an author and the wife of actor Chris Pratt, who is best known for playing Andy Dwyer on the NBC sitcom "Parks and Recreation" and Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Patrick's father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, is an Austrian-born actor and bodybuilder who served as the Governor of California from November 2003 to January 2011. His mother, author/journalist Maria Shriver, is a member of the famed Kennedy family; her mother, Eunice, was the sister of President John F. Kennedy and senators Robert and Ted Kennedy.

Patrick holds dual citizenship between the U.S. and Austria, and he speaks both English and German. Schwarzenegger attended Brentwood High School, and as a teenager, he took acting lessons with Nancy Banks, who has worked with actors such as Jennifer Aniston, Forest Whitaker, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chris Pine, and Margot Robbie. From 2012 to 2016, Patrick attended the University of Southern California, graduating from the USC Marshall School of Business. As a college student, he minored in Cinematic Arts and joined the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.

Career

Patrick made his film debut at the age of 10 with a small role in the 2006 comedy "The Benchwarmers" alongside Rob Schneider, David Spade, Jon Heder, and Jon Lovitz. When Schwarzenegger was 15, he launched his clothing line, which he hoped to raise awareness of through high-profile modeling jobs. In 2012, he appeared in the film "Stuck in Love," and the following year, he starred in the Ariana Grande music video (featuring Big Sean) "Right There" and played Frat Boy Cooper in "Grown Ups 2," which starred Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Salma Hayek, Maya Rudolph, Maria Bello, and Nick Swardson and grossed $247 million at the box office. In 2015, Patrick guest-starred on Fox's "Scream Queens" as Thad Radwell, the brother of Glen Powell's Chad Radwell, and he appeared in the zombie comedy film "Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse." He starred in the films "Dear Eleanor" (2016) and "Go North" (2017), and he had a lead role in the 2018 romantic drama "Midnight Sun," which earned a People's Choice Award nomination for Favorite Drama Movie.

In 2017, Schwarzenegger played Sgt. Ben Hayhurst in the miniseries "The Long Road Home," which won three MovieGuide Awards and received a Broadcast Film Critics Association Award nomination for Best Limited Series. He starred in the title role in the 2019 psychological horror film "Daniel Isn't Real," and Gena Radcliffe of "The Spool" called Patrick's performance "excellent." Schwarzenegger played the lead role in the 2020 crime drama "Echo Boomers," and in 2021, he starred in the Amy Poehler-directed Netflix movie "Moxie" and appeared in the films "Warning" and "Stowaway." In 2022, he portrayed Todd Peterson in the true crime miniseries "The Staircase," which tells the story of the murder of Kathleen Peterson (Todd's stepmother). The miniseries earned a Television Critics Association Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials and a Hollywood Critics Association TV Award nomination for Best Streaming Limited or Anthology Series. Also in 2022, Patrick had a recurring role as Donny Mitchell on the Amazon Prime Video series "The Terminal List," which stars his brother-in-law Chris Pratt (who also executive produces the show) and is based on the 2018 Jack Carr novel of the same name.

Personal Life

Patrick has been in a relationship with model Abby Champion since 2016, and he told "E! News" in November 2022, "We love each other and it's okay when she goes away for a week or I go away for a month filming. We're moving and I feel very fortunate to be able to be together and live together." Schwarzenegger previously dated Miley Cyrus.

Award Nominations

In 2018, Patrick earned two Teen Choice Award nominations for "Midnight Sun." He received a nomination for Choice Movie Actor: Drama, and he shared a nomination for Choice Movie: Ship with his co-star Bella Thorne.

Real Estate

Following in his father's footsteps, Patrick is somewhat of a real estate investor. In 2018, he paid $1.9 million for two homes in West Hollywood, California. After some renovations, he sold the homes a year later for $2.25 million. In 2018, Schwarzenegger also paid $3.1 million for a small home in Santa Monica, which he sold less than a year later for a $100,000 profit. In June 2018, Patrick dropped $2.85 million to buy a farmhouse in West Hollywood. In May 2020, he put the home on the market for $3.349 million.