What is Paige DeSorbo's Net Worth?

Paige DeSorbo is a reality television personality and former model who has a net worth of $400 thousand. Paige DeSorbo is best known for being a cast member on the Bravo reality series "Summer House," "Winter House," and "Southern Charm." Before appearing on reality TV, she worked as the executive assistant to the vice president of unscripted television at ABC, and was a fashion writer for the website Betches. Among her other ventures, DeSorbo hosts a podcast with her "Summer House" co-star Hannah Berner called "Giggly Squad," which launched in 2020.

Early Life and Education

Paige DeSorbo was born on November 6, 1992 in New York to Kimberly and Gary. She was educated at the Academy of the Holy Names, and then at the College of Saint Rose. DeSorbo graduated from the latter in 2015 with her bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism.

Modeling Career

DeSorbo began modeling when she was five years old, and continued until she was 18. During her modeling career, she appeared in various television commercials, and was featured on a series of teen-fiction book covers. She also made an appearance in the magazine Teen Vogue.

Journalism Career

In her journalism career, DeSorbo interned at CBS 6 in Niskayuna, New York before joining ABC as the executive assistant to the vice president of unscripted television. Elsewhere, she worked as a fashion writer for the website Betches. DeSorbo left both of those jobs when she began filming the reality television series "Summer House."

Reality Television

DeSorbo made her debut on television in 2019 when she joined the main cast of the Bravo reality television series "Summer House," then in its third season. She joined the other main cast members Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, and Amanda Batula, as well as fellow new additions Hannah Berner and Jordan Verroi. A number of others joined in the subsequent seasons, including Luke Gulbranson, Ciara Miller, Alex Wach, Mya Allen, Gabby Prescod, and West Wilson. "Summer House" follows these friends and their adventures as they share a summer house in the Hamptons. DeSorbo and several of her co-stars went on to star on the spinoff series "Winter House," which premiered on Bravo in 2021. That show follows the cast as they vacation in various wintry locations, including Stowe, Vermont and Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

In 2022, DeSorbo began appearing in a guest capacity on another Bravo reality show, "Southern Charm." She joined in the show's eighth season alongside other new cast additions such as Naomie Olindo and Olivia Flowers. The longest-serving main cast members of "Southern Charm" are Craig Conover and Shep Rose. DeSorbo returned for the ninth season of the show in 2023.

Podcast

With her "Summer House" co-star Hannah Berner, DeSorbo launched the podcast "Giggly Squad" in 2020. On the podcast, the pair talk about a wide array of topics, including pop culture, fashion, dating, mental health, and various personal experiences. DeSorbo and Berner also host live "Giggly Squad" shows, and sell branded apparel and accessories.

Personal Life

From 2019 to 2020, DeSorbo was in a relationship with her "Summer House" co-star Perry Rahbar. After that, she began dating Craig Conover, her co-star on "Summer House," "Winter House," and "Southern Charm." The two have had to conduct a long-distance relationship, as DeSorbo lives in New York City and Conover resides in Charleston, South Carolina. This has caused a considerable amount of tension; in a 2023 episode of "Summer House," DeSorbo broke down in tears when considering moving to Charleston for her boyfriend. Conover later said that he and DeSorbo were in no hurry to get engaged.