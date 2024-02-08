Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $10 Million Birthdate: Feb 28, 1986 (37 years old) Birthplace: Greenwich Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 3 in (1.6256 m) Profession: Socialite, Model, Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Olivia Palermo's Net Worth

What is Olivia Palermo's Net Worth?

Olivia Palermo is an American socialite, fashion influencer, entrepreneur, model, and television personality who has a net worth of $10 million. She first appeared in the public eye when she appeared on the MTV show "The City" in 2008. She later went on to launch her own lifestyle brand, enjoy a successful modeling career, and appear on the covers of magazines like "Elle," "Cosmopolitan," and "Harper's Bazaar," among many others.

Early Life

Olivia Palermo was born on February 28, 1986 in New York City, New York. She grew up on the Upper East Side and in Greenwich, Connecticut. Her father works as a real estate developer while her mother is an interior designer. She grew up with her younger brother, Grant, and attended elementary school at Nightingale-Bamford School in Manhattan. She later attended high school at St. Luke's School in New Canaan, Connecticut. After graduating, she attended the American University of Paris and The New School.

Career

In her early 20s, Palermo was something of a socialite in New York City. She began taking part in the charity event circuit in the city and became a member of the Friends Committee of New Yorkers For Children. She also joined the committee of Operation Smile. While at an auction, photographer Patrick McMullan spotted her and then took pictures of her around the city. Around this time, she also interned at "Quest" magazine.

In 2008, Palermo was cast on the MTV television show "The City," which focused on the personal and professional lives of several young women living in New York City. As part of the show, Palermo worked for Diane von Furstenberg and later in the accessories department for "Elle" magazine. The series aired for two seasons from 2008 until 2010.

In 2009, Palermo signed with the talent agency Wilhelmina International Inc. to focus full-time on the development of her brand. She became a guest editor for The Gap's now-defunct Piperlime.com in 2011. She also appeared as a guest judge on "Project Runway" in the show's ninth season.

Palermo also began booking modeling jobs around this time. In 2010, she modeled for the Autumn/Winter campaigns by Mango and Hogan. She went on to grace the covers of magazines like "Cosmopolitan," "InStyle," "Elle," "Flare," "Marie Claire," "Arcadia," "Lucky," "Brides," "Harper's Bazaar," "L'Officiel," "Tatler," and "Stella." She has also been the face of brands like Aerin, Max&Co, and Banana Republic.

In 2010, Palermo launched a co-branded, limited jewelry collection with Roberta Freymann. She additionally became the face of the Mediterraneo collection by Spanish jewelry brand Carrera y Carrera. In August 2011, she was invited by Stuart Weitzman to design a shoe for charity.

In October 2011, Palermo launched her personal website. The site consisted of editorial content about fashion, beauty, and lifestyle written by a team of full-time writers and contributing editors. She also appeared as a guest judge on "Britain and Ireland's Next Top Model" season seven. In 2012, she was named as the best-dressed New Yorker by the "New York Post."

In 2014, Palermo designed a line of sunglasses for American brand Westward Leaning. A percentage of each sale went to support the Association for Development, Alternative Commerce, and Micro Credits's Maasai Project. Palermo was named the brand ambassador of the Maasai Project in 2013 and 2014. She also collaborated with Italian shoe label Aquazzura on a line of footwear in 2014.

In 2015, Palermo collaborated on collections with luxury leather and accessories brand Aspinal of London, the American jewelry and accessories brand Baublebar, and the makeup company Ciaté London. Her collection with the latter brand featured a line of makeup and nail polish, including a shade of red that was inspired by Palermo's mother. In 2016, she partnered with the department store Nordstrom on a fashion line. In 2017, she worked with accessory brand Meli Melo on a collection called Severine. Meli Melo is a London brand that is well-known for their craftmanship and use of high-quality materials. Palermo collaborated with the brand to create a modern spin on their classic bucket bag. The bag was released in five different shades and was modeled after the work of architect and artist, Max Bill.

In the following years, Palermo devoted most of her career to her website and lifestyle brand. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided to shut down her own labels and website. She now runs her social media accounts herself. She continues working in fashion through collaborations with other brands and designers, like her recent collaboration with the Spanish retailer Scalpers. In 2023, Palermo had a guest-starring role as herself on an episode of "Gossip Girl." In the episode, she appears as an attendee of the Met Gala.

Personal Life

In June 2014, Palermo married German model Johannes Huebl. The couple met at a film screening in New York City through common friends. Palermo asked Huebl out for a drink afterward and the two began dating. The couple lives in New York City.