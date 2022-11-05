Olga Kurylenko Net Worth:

What is Olga Kurylenko's Net Worth?

Olga Kurylenko is a Ukrainian-French actress and model who has a net worth of $18 million. Olga Kurylenko is known for her performances in such films as "Hitman," "Quantum of Solace," "To the Wonder," "Oblivion," and "Black Widow." On television, she starred in the series "Tyranny" and "Magic City." Meanwhile, as a model, Kurylenko has graced the covers of Marie Claire, Madame Figaro, and Maxim, among other publications, and has been the face of brands including Bebe and Helena Rubinstein.

Early Life

Olga Kurylenko was born on November 14, 1979 in Berdyansk in what was then the Ukrainian SSR in the Soviet Union. Her mother, Marina, is of Russian and Belarusian descent, while her father, Konstantin, is Ukrainian. When Kurylenko was three, her parents divorced, and she was subsequently brought up by her mother.

Modeling Career

At the age of 15, Kurylenko moved to Moscow, and a year later moved to Paris. There, she began her modeling career after signing with the Madison modeling agency. Kurylenko made an immediate impression, and by the age of 18 had already graced the covers of Elle and Vogue. She went on to appear on the covers of Marie Claire, Madame Figaro, and Maxim, and to become the face of such brands as Clarins, Bebe, Kenzo, and Helena Rubinstein. Kurylenko also appeared in Victoria's Secret.

Film Career, Part 1

In 2005, Kurylenko began her film career as the star of Diane Bertrand's French film "The Ring Finger." She appeared in two more French films the following year: the anthology film "Paris, je t'aime," in which she played a vampire, and the thriller "The Serpent," in which she played Sofia. Kurylenko made her English-language film debut in 2007 in the action thriller "Hitman," based on the eponymous video game series. She played Nika Boronina, the mistress of the Russian president. In 2008, Kurylenko appeared in another film based on a video game series, "Max Payne." The same year, she played Bond girl Camille Montes, a Bolivian secret service agent, in "Quantum of Solace." Kurylenko followed that by starring as a Ukrainian sex slave in the Israeli action film "The Assassin Next Door." She subsequently starred as a Brigante warrior alongside Michael Fassbender in the historical action film "Centurion."

Kurylenko appeared in two films in 2011: "There Be Dragons" and "Land of Oblivion." The next year, she was in three films: "Erased," Terrence Malick's "To the Wonder," and Martin McDonagh's "Seven Psychopaths." Kurylenko went on to star opposite Tom Cruise in the 2013 post-apocalyptic action film "Oblivion." Kicking off 2014, she played the headmistress of the titular boarding school in "Vampire Academy." Later in the year, she starred in the spy thriller "The November Man" and Russell Crowe's period drama "The Water Diviner."

Film Career, Part 2

In 2015, Kurylenko had starring roles in "A Perfect Day" and "Momentum." She had another starring role in 2016 in Giuseppe Tornatore's romantic drama "The Correspondence," in which she played the lover of Jeremy Irons' character. Next, Kurylenko portrayed Soviet pianist Maria Yudina in Armando Iannucci's political satire "The Death of Stalin," and played the supermodel wife of Antonio Banderas's character in the action comedy "Gun Shy." Kurylenko had her most prolific year yet in 2018, appearing in five films: the thriller "Just a Breath Away," the adventure comedy "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote," the supernatural horror film "Mara," the spy comedy sequel "Johnny English Strikes Again," and the historical drama "The Emperor of Paris." She closed out the decade with starring roles in "15 Minutes of War," "The Room," "The Courier," and "The Translators."

In 2020, Kurylenko starred as one half of a couple opposite Claes Bang in the thriller "The Bay of Silence," based on the eponymous novel by Lisa St Aubin de Terán. The year after that, she starred as a French Army interpreter in the action thriller "Sentinelle" and as agent Antonia Dreykov in the Marvel superhero film "Black Widow." Kurylenko's credits in 2022 are the mystery crime film "Vanishing," in which she plays a forensic scientist; the action film "White Elephant," in which she plays a police officer; and the period action film "The Princess," in which she plays the whip-wielding henchwoman of a royal diplomat's son.

Television Career

Kurylenko first appeared on the small screen in an episode of the 2001 series "Largo Winch," based on the eponymous Belgian comic book series. Five years after that, she was in the television film "Le porte-bonheur." In 2007, Kurylenko appeared in the miniseries "Suspectes." She had one of her biggest roles in 2010 on the political thriller series "Tyranny," which was created and directed by its star John Beck Hofmann. An even larger part came in 2012 on the Starz series "Magic City," on which she played the wife of Jeffrey Dean Morgan's character, the owner of a luxury Miami hotel. However, "Magic City" was ultimately canceled in 2013 after two seasons.

Personal Life

In 2000, Kurylenko wed French fashion photographer Cedric van Mol; they eventually divorced in 2004. Two years after that, she married entrepreneur Damian Gabrielle, whom she divorced in 2007. Kurylenko later dated English writer and actor Max Benitz, with whom she had a son in 2015.

Kurylenko became a French citizen in 2001. In 2009, she moved to London.