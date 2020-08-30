Nikita Dragun net worth: Nikita Dragun is a Belgian American social media personality, makeup artist, and model who has a net worth of $3 million. She is best known for her YouTube channel.

Nikita Dragun was born in Belgium in January 1996. She starred as The Troublemaker on the television series Escape the Night from 2018 to 2019. Dragun starred on the series Nikita Unfiltered in 2020. In 2019 she appeared on an episode of the TV series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She has also appeared in the music videos "Heart to Break" and "Malibu" (At Home Edition) by Kim Petras, "That Bih" by Qveen Herby, "Best Friend's Ass" by Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Paris Hilton, and "F*** It Up" by Iggy Azalea and Kash Doll. Nikita Dragun won a Streamy Award in 2019 and a Shorty Award in 2020. She joined YouTube in 2013 and her channel has more than three million subscribers and 172 million total views.