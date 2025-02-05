Deep Pockets by Celebrity Net Worth is a weekly email that enriches your mind - and bank account - with fascinating stories of people who built wealth in incredible ways... and how you can do the same.

What is Natasha Poly's Net Worth?

Natasha Poly is a Russian model and fashion icon who has a net worth of $14 million. Natasha Poly is best known for being one of the most famous models of the 2000s, in high demand on the runway, magazine covers, and advertising campaigns. Known for her distinctive high cheekbones and svelte physique, the five-foot, ten-inch green-eyed blonde, who names Bridgett Bardot among her style icons, was ranked as one of the top models of the 2000s by Vogue Paris.

Early Years

Natalia Sergeevna Polevshcikova, professionally known as Natasha Poly, was born on July 12, 1985, in Perm Oblast, Russia, the daughter of Sergey and Larissa Polevshcikova. One day, when she was 15 years old, she went with her cousin to buy a newspaper. She caught the eye of a model scout who handed her a message explaining that a modeling competition – New Model Today – was scheduled and that she was welcome to participate if she wished. Being extremely shy, Poly wasn't inclined to participate, but her cousin told her she would be perfect for such a competition. Her cousin took her to meet with those holding the contest and she later remembered hearing them decide, "Yeah, she's perfect." Poly took part in the competition and won. Soon after, she was contracted to Why Not Model Management of Milan, Italy.

Poly took part in her first Gucci campaign at the age of 19. She made her runway debut in a show for French fashion designer Emmanuel Ungaro and would rack up 54 fashion shows by 2004. That year, she participated in advertising campaigns for Italian fashion designer Alberta Ferretti and French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton and graced the covers of Vogue Australia, Vogue Russia, and Vogue Paris.

In 2005, Poly appeared in 130 fashion shows, including the annual show for lingerie and sleepwear brand Victoria's Secret – at which she lost her shoe on the runway but continued her walk with a smile. She again claimed a Vogue Paris cover and appeared in an advertising campaign for Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli.

Poly appeared in 250 fashion shows in 2007, and on the cover of American fashion magazine V. The following year, she was featured in several advertising campaigns, including those of Louis Vuitton and French fashion designer Sonia Rykiel. Vogue Russia dedicated a magazine cover to her, and Vogue Paris ranked her as one of the top 30 models of the 2000s.

Ten Vogue covers were emblazoned with Poly's photo in 2010, and she appeared in an advertising campaign for the Swedish retailer H&M. In 2012, she was chosen to be a brand ambassador for the French personal care corporation L'Oreal.

In 2016, Poly participated in advertising campaigns for Italian fashion house Versace and luxury British footwear and accessories brand Kurt Geiger. She also appeared in a commercial for German car brand Mercedes Benz. She went on to model in campaigns for the French luxury house Balmain, Canadian fashion designers Dean and Dan Caten, and French fashion designer Manfred Mugler.

Poly became known for applying her own make-up for red carpet events and proved she knew what she was doing when she glammed herself up for the 2017 Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

In 2018, she posed in Gucci for the cover of ELLE France and walked the runway at a fundraiser for Fashion For Relief, a charitable organization that raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes until it closed in 2024.

Poly was a 2019 cover girl for Sunday Times Style and Vogue Russia in 2020. In 2021, she joined four other models on the cover of Vogue Japan and appeared on the runway of the Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week. In 2022, she took to the runway for American fashion designer Michael Kors and fashion curator AZ Factory's tribute to the late Israeli fashion designer Alber Ebaz. She strutted down the catwalk the following year during the Coureges Fall Winter Collection in Milan.

Poly appeared in the Haute Couture Shows of Italian luxury fashion houses Maison Schiaparelli and Fendi in 2024, and the February 2025 cover of Vogue France features her dressed by Italian luxury fashion house Prada.

Health & Beauty

Natasha Poly loves kickboxing as a workout and admits that pizza is her guilty pleasure.

In a 2016 interview for make-up artist Wendy Rowe's website, Poly said that New York is her favorite city for beauty treatments and that her four essential beauty products are L'Oreal Extraordinary Oil, Elnette Hairspray, True Match Foundation, and Brow Stylist Plumper.

Poly names Bridgett Bardot among her style icons, but she idolized a much different image in her teens. During the 1990s, Poly was taken with Svetlana Geiman, professionally known as Linda – an alternative rock and electric music artist from Russia who sported spiky raven hair, dark eyeliner, and black lipstick. Poly recalled going to school one day, made up as Linda. "My teacher told me to go to the toilet and take everything off," she said.

Personal Life

Natasha Poly married businessman Peter Bakker on April 16, 2011, during a three-day celebration in Saint-Tropez. Her wedding gown was a custom-made Givenchy by Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci. British singer Leona Lewis performed at the reception. In 2013, the couple welcomed a daughter, Aleksandra. In 2019, they welcomed a son, Adrian.