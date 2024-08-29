What Is Nara Smith's Net Worth?

Nara Smith is a South African-born German social media personality and fashion model who has a net worth of $1 million. Nara Smith is known on social media for her cooking mini-vlogs, in which she narrates as she prepares meals from scratch while wearing extravagant clothing. Requests from her husband and young children often inspire the meals. Nara has more than four million followers on Instagram and nine million followers on TikTok. After receiving some hateful comments on her content, Smith put the following disclaimer at the beginning of one of her videos: ""I just want to put a disclaimer out there that I enjoy taking care of people by cooking for them. This is not something that is expected of me or something that I have to do."

Early Life

Nara Smith was born Nara Aziza Pellman on September 27, 2001, in Bloemfontein, South Africa. She is the daughter of a German father and a South African Mosotho mother, and she has two younger siblings and an older maternal half-brother. When Nara was a baby, the family left South Africa and moved to Germany, settling in Frankfurt. Smith has said that she considers English and German to both be her native languages, and some of her TikToks have been in German, including a video of Nara making German pancakes. When Smith was 18 years old, she relocated to California.

Career

Smith began her modeling career at the age of 14 after she was discovered through IMG Models' "We Love Your Genes" campaign, and she continued modeling after she moved to the U.S. In late 2023, she started going viral on TikTok for her "tradwife" content, which featured Nara wearing designer clothing while cooking elaborate meals for her husband and children from scratch and talking about her unique taste in baby names. She welcomed three children before the age of 23, and in a March 2024 TikTok, she stated, "I've always wanted to be a young mom because growing up my dad would always tell us that he regrets having kids later in life, so I took that advice and it's one of the best decisions I could have made. I know it's not for everyone." During an Instagram Q&A, Smith revealed that she originally was "adamant" about not having more children after her first two. She shared, "That kind of shifted earlier this year since I felt like something was missing and kept having a feeling that our family wasn't complete yet. Lucky always wanted us to have a third but he respected me making my own decision on it. We decided that it was now or never since I didn't want them to have huge age gaps and love how close Rumble and Slim are."

Personal Life

On Feb. 21, 2020, Nara married fellow fashion model Lucky Blue Smith, who she had met six months earlier shortly after moving to L.A. On their wedding day, Nara posted an Instagram video of herself jumping into her husband's arms, captioning it "the boy who stole my heart… I married my best friend today." The couple has three children, Rumble Honey (born October 2020), Slim Easy (born January 2022), and Whimsy Lou (born April 2024). Nara is also stepmother to Gravity Blue, Lucky's daughter from his relationship with former Miss Teen USA Stormi Henley. Lucky grew up in Utah, and his family belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Though there has been some controversy regarding Nara's affiliation with Mormonism, she has said that she does not consider herself to be a "hardcore Mormon" and did not marry Lucky in a Mormon temple.