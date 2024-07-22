Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $30 Million Birthdate: Mar 4, 1977 (47 years old) Birthplace: Veinticinco de Mayo, Buenos Aires Province Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.85 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: Argentina 💰 Compare Nacho Figueras' Net Worth

What is Nacho Figueras' net worth?

Nacho Figueras is an Argentinian polo player and model who has a net worth of $30 million. Often referred to as the "David Beckham of polo" thanks to his rugged good looks, Nacho Figueras is among the most famous polo players in the world. He is both a co-owner and player for the BlackWatch Polo Team. He has been the face of Ralph Lauren's Black Label since 2005 with his iconic Ralph Lauren #2 polo shirt evolving into a billion-dollar brand. He also represents Ralph Lauren's entire line of Polo fragrances.

Early Life

Ignacio Figueras Bermejo was born on March 4, 1977 in Veinticinco de Mayo, Buenos Aires. He grew up in a middle-class family on a tiny farm outside the city. His dad was buddies with polo player Lucas Monteverde. Nacho picked up polo at nine, enjoying weekend sessions at Monteverde's estate. When he turned fourteen, he moved in with Monteverde so he could ride horses daily and get better at polo.

Polo

Figueras began his professional polo career in Paris at the age of 17. Not long afterward, he moved to Bridgehampton, New York where he joined White Birch, owned by Peter Brant and Neil Hirsch at the time. He currently plays for and captains the BlackWatch Polo Team which he also co-owns with Hirsch.

Modeling

Nacho Figueras' passion for modeling was sparked when photographer Bruce Weber approached him at a Hamptons dinner party hosted by Kelly Klein, Calvin Klein's ex-wife. He mainly wanted to get into modeling to buy more horse mounts but soon realized it would be a great way to promote polo.

He started modeling for Ralph Lauren in 2000, became the face of Ralph Lauren Black Label in 2005 and has been under contract ever since. In May 2009 he was named the face of World of Polo fragrances including Polo Black, Polo Blue and Polo Modern Reserve. Additionally, Ralph Lauren, under its Black Watch label, features Nacho's signature #2 polo shirts which have earned the fashion giant a billion dollars in sales.

In June 2009 Vanity Fair readers ranked him the second most handsome man in the world just behind Robert Pattinson. Despite his modeling success, his true passion remains polo and he has stated severally that his life's mission is to make polo more popular globally. He has actively organized events like the Veuve Clicquot Manhattan Polo Classic on Governor's Island, New York. The June 27, 2010 edition featured Prince Harry. In October of the same year Nacho co-hosted the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles at Will Rogers State Park with Cameron Silver, attracting celebrities like Minnie Driver, Mischa Barton, Donovan Leitch and Rachel Zoe.

Filmography

Figueras appeared as himself in the 2009 film "The Polo Kid" and in the 44th episode of the CW television series "Gossip Girl". The next year he starred in the psychological crime thriller "13" alongside Jason Statham and 50 Cent. He has also been a guest on several talk shows such as The Oprah Winfrey Show, Conan, Home & Family and Chelsea Lately. Furthermore, Figueras makes frequent appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as he is good friends with the host, Ellen DeGeneres.

Personal life

Nacho Figueras married fellow Argentinian Delfina Blaquier in 2004 and they have four children together.