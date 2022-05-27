What is Molly Sims' Net Worth?

Molly Sims is a fashion model, actress, and television personality who has a net worth of $50 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband since 2011, film producer/Netflix executive Scott Stuber.

As a model, she has appeared in campaigns for numerous designer brands such as Chanel, Giorgio Armani, Michael Kors, and Jimmy Choo. Additionally, she often appeared in Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues in the early 2000s. As an actress, Sims is best known for playing the main role of Delinda Deline on the NBC dramedy series "Las Vegas."

Early Life and Education

Molly Sims was born on May 25, 1973 in Murray, Kentucky to Dottie and Jim. She is of English and Cherokee ancestry on her father's side and of German heritage on her mother's side. Sims has an older brother named Todd. As a teen, she went to Murray High School, graduating in 1991. Sims went on to attend Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, majoring in political science. However, at the age of 19, she decided to drop out to pursue her modeling career.

Modeling Career

Trying to launch her career, Sims sent her photos to some modeling agencies, but had little luck. Eventually, she signed to Next Models Management in New York City and had her breakthrough as a fashion model. In 1997, she was featured on the cover of the April issue of Vogue Spain; two years later, she was on the cover of the September issue of Vogue Paris. In 2001, Sims began serving as a spokesmodel for Old Navy, and walked the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. It was during this time that Sims was at the peak of her fame. In 2000, 2001, 2002, 2004, and 2006, she was featured in the venerable Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. Meanwhile, in 2002, she began a multiyear contract with CoverGirl.

Over the course of her modeling career, Sims has graced the covers of such fashion magazines as Lucky, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, Self, Allure, and Ocean Drive. Additionally, she has walked the runway for such designers as Givenchy, Emanuel Ungaro, Jerome L'Huillier, and Veronique Leroy.

Television Career

Sims had her first television gig from 2000 to 2002 when she hosted MTV's "House of Style." Following this, she made guest appearances on the sitcom "Andy Richter Controls the Universe" and the second revival of the anthology series "The Twilight Zone." In 2003, Sims began her biggest role, playing club entertainment manager Delinda Deline on the NBC dramedy series "Las Vegas." Costarring James Caan, Josh Duhamel, Nikki Cox, James Lesure, and Marsha Thomason, the series focused on the employees of a fictional Las Vegas Strip hotel and casino called the Montecito. Sims remained on the show for all five of its seasons through 2008. During this time, she appeared as Delinda Deline in a 2007 episode of the crime drama "Crossing Jordan."

Two years after the end of "Las Vegas," Sims served as a guest judge on the reality competition series "Project Runway." She subsequently became the host of that show's short-lived spinoff series, "Project Accessory." Sims went on to make guest appearances on several shows over the following years, including "Royal Pains," "Wedding Band," "The Carrie Diaries," "Men at Work," and "Barely Famous." From 2015 to 2016, she served as a guest co-host on the ABC talk show "The View."

Film Career

Sims debuted on the big screen in 2002 with a bit part in the comedy film "Frank McKlusky, C.I.," starring Dave Sheridan, Randy Quaid, and Dolly Parton. Two years later, she had a bigger role in the buddy cop action comedy "Starsky & Hutch," based on the eponymous television series. In 2006, Sims had a notable role as Liz Matthews, the wife of Rob Schneider's character Gus, in the baseball comedy "The Benchwarmers." Other cast members include David Spade, Jon Heder, Jon Lovitz, Tim Meadows, and Craig Kilborn. Sims returned to the big screen in 2008 to play the ex-wife of Jim Carrey's main character in the romcom "Yes Man."

In 2009, Sims appeared in two films: the comedy sequel "The Pink Panther 2," starring Steve Martin, and the teen sex comedy "Fired Up!," in which she played the wife of a camp coach. Her subsequent credits were "Venus & Vegas" and "Chez Upshaw." In 2020, Sims had one of her most significant roles in the Netflix romcom "The Wrong Missy," in which she played the jilted Melissa, otherwise known as the "Right Missy." The next year, Sims was in another Netflix film, the dramedy "Yes Day." Based on the eponymous children's book, the film features Jennifer Garner, Édgar Ramírez, Jenna Ortega, and Nat Faxon, among others.

Other Endeavors

Among her other endeavors, Sims launched her own collection of jewelry, called Grayce by Molly Sims, in 2004. The collection comprises necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings, and is available from such outlets as HSN and Henri Bendel. On the philanthropic side of things, Sims serves as a global ambassador for the Five & Alive program of the non-profit organization Population Services International. The program aims to ameliorate health crises affecting young children and their families. Sims also serves as an ambassador for the non-profit medical service group Operation Smile.

Elsewhere in the media, Sims appeared in the music videos for Moby's 2002 song "We Are All Made of Stars" and the Lonely Island's 2008 track "Jizz in My Pants," which originally aired on "Saturday Night Live."

Personal Life

In 2011, Sims wed Scott Stuber at a vineyard in Napa Valley. Stuber is a film producer who serves as the head of Netflix's original films division. Together, the couple has a daughter named Scarlett May and two sons named Brooks Alan and Grey Douglas.