What is Missy Peregrym's net worth?

Missy Peregrym is a Canadian actress and model who has a net worth of $5 million. Missy Peregrym is best known for her roles on the television series "Rookie Blue" and "FBI." Over a career spanning more than two decades, she has built a reputation for portraying strong, capable women with authenticity and depth. From her early modeling work and breakout film performances to her long-running success in network dramas, Peregrym has become one of Canada's most accomplished and admired television stars.

Early Life

Melissa Peregrym was born on June 16, 1982, in Montreal, Quebec, and raised in Surrey, British Columbia. Her father was a minister, and her mother worked as a housewife. Growing up in a close-knit and faith-based household, she developed a competitive spirit early on and excelled in athletics, particularly basketball and soccer. Her interest in performing began during her teenage years when she signed with the Lizbell Agency at age 18, initially working as a model for brands like Mercedes-Benz, Sprint, and Old Navy.

Her modeling career soon sparked a deeper curiosity about acting, prompting her to take lessons and begin auditioning for television roles. Within a few years, she had successfully transitioned from commercials to scripted work, establishing herself in the Vancouver film and television industry.

Career Beginnings

Peregrym made her television debut in 2002 with a guest appearance on the Canadian teen drama "Dark Angel," followed by small parts in shows like "The Chris Isaak Show," "Tru Calling," and "Jake 2.0." Her first recurring role came on the popular series "Smallville," where she played Molly Griggs, a troubled teen influenced by Clark Kent's nemesis Lex Luthor. She later appeared in "Black Sash" and "Call Me: The Rise and Fall of Heidi Fleiss," gaining valuable experience across a wide range of genres.

In 2006, Peregrym made her feature film debut as rebellious gymnast Haley Graham in "Stick It," a comedy-drama about young athletes navigating the pressures of competition. The film became a surprise hit among teen audiences and showcased her charisma and athletic background, establishing her as a rising star in Hollywood.

Breakthrough with "Rookie Blue"

Peregrym's major breakthrough came in 2010 when she was cast as Officer Andy McNally in the Canadian police drama "Rookie Blue." The series followed a group of young officers learning the ropes of law enforcement in Toronto. Her portrayal of McNally—an earnest, brave, and often emotionally torn rookie—earned critical praise for its authenticity and emotional nuance.

"Rookie Blue" aired for six seasons on Global in Canada and ABC in the United States, running until 2015. The show's success made Peregrym a household name and cemented her status as one of Canadian television's most bankable stars.

Continued Success and "FBI"

After "Rookie Blue," Peregrym took on guest and recurring roles in a variety of projects, including the supernatural drama "Van Helsing" and the film "Backcountry." In 2018, she landed another defining role as Special Agent Maggie Bell on the CBS crime procedural "FBI," produced by Dick Wolf. The show premiered to strong ratings and became one of CBS's flagship dramas. Peregrym's portrayal of Bell—a dedicated agent balancing duty and personal loss—earned widespread praise for its emotional realism and steady leadership.

Her work on "FBI" has helped the series expand into one of the most successful franchises in modern network television, with multiple spin-offs including "FBI: Most Wanted" and "FBI: International."

Personal Life

Missy Peregrym married actor Zachary Levi in 2014, though the couple divorced the following year. In 2019, she married Australian actor Tom Oakley, and they have two children together. Outside of acting, she is known for her philanthropic involvement with organizations such as TOMS Shoes, promoting social entrepreneurship and child welfare causes.