Meghan King Edmonds Net Worth

What is Meghan King Edmonds's net worth?

Meghan King Edmonds is a model and reality television star who has a net worth of $2.5 million. Meghan King Edmonds became widely known for her appearances on the hit Bravo series "The Real Housewives of Orange County." During her time on the show, she built a reputation for directness, openness about marriage and motherhood, and her willingness to discuss personal challenges on camera. King's storylines frequently centered on her expanding family, her investigative work into fellow cast member Brooks Ayers' cancer claims, and the complexities of her marriage to former MLB star Jim Edmonds.

Outside of reality TV, she has worked in real estate, produced lifestyle content across social media platforms, and appeared on numerous podcasts. Her personal life, including high-profile marriages, a brief connection to the Biden family, and her very public co-parenting struggles, has kept her in the entertainment news cycle long after her final Bravo appearance. King's candid approach to motherhood, relationships, and personal growth continues to shape her public persona.

Early Life

Meghan O'Toole King was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and grew up in a large, close-knit family. She graduated from the University of Mississippi with a degree in marketing and later returned to the midwest, where she worked in medical sales. Before joining Bravo, King maintained a relatively private life outside of professional roles in sales and product representation.

Reality TV Career

King first appeared on Bravo when she was featured in "Resale Royalty," a short-lived series about a St. Louis luxury consignment boutique. Her national breakout came shortly after when she joined "The Real Housewives of Orange County." She debuted as a friend of the cast before transitioning into a full-time role.

During her seasons on the show, King became a central figure through her willingness to take on sensitive storylines. One of her most notable arcs involved questioning cast member Brooks Ayers about his cancer diagnosis, a storyline that ultimately became one of the franchise's most discussed controversies. King also shared her experiences with IVF while trying to start a family with Edmonds, offering an unusually open look at her fertility journey on reality television.

Though she later stepped away from the series, her time on the show significantly expanded her public profile and opened doors for future media appearances.

Marriage to Jim Edmonds and Family

King married retired MLB player Jim Edmonds in 2014. The couple welcomed three children together: daughter Aspen and twin sons Hart and Hayes. Their relationship became a major focus of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," including IVF, Edmonds' retirement years, and marital difficulties. After five years of marriage, Edmonds filed for divorce, and the split became highly public, with disputes over communication, finances, and parenting often surfacing in interviews and social media posts.

King later had a brief, highly publicized marriage to Cuffe Biden Owens, nephew of President Joe Biden. The pair married quickly after meeting, and the marriage was annulled within months.

Custody Disputes and Recent Events

Years of escalating tension between King and Edmonds ultimately culminated in significant legal developments regarding custody of their three children. Following reports involving school concerns and a Child Protective Services investigation, Edmonds was awarded temporary sole physical custody. King received supervised visitation pending a formal review. These proceedings followed other police-involved incidents between King and Edmonds' household, including disputes with Edmonds' current wife, Kortnie.

The custody matter was scheduled for further evaluation in court, drawing substantial media attention because of King's celebrity profile and her long-standing willingness to discuss family issues publicly.

Real Estate

In 2015, Jim and Meghan King paid $2.8 million for a home in Newport Beach, California. The renovation of this home was a key plotline during their time on "The Real Housewives of Orange County." They sold this home in 2017 for $2.998 million. Meghan now lives in Missouri.