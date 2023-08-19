Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $300 Thousand Date of Birth: Jun 15, 1980 (43 years old) Place of Birth: Cleveland Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.75 m) Profession: Politician, Actor, Film director, Pornographic film actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Mary Carey's Net Worth

What Is Mary Carey's Net Worth?

Mary Carey (also known as Mary Ellen Cook) is an American adult film star and director who has a net worth of $300 thousand. Mary Carey has starred in dozens of adult films, and she directed the 2004 films "Mary Carey Rules! 3" and "Mary Carey Rules! 4." Mary was a candidate in the 2003 California gubernatorial recall election as a publicity stunt, but she lost to Arnold Schwarzenegger. She later ran more seriously for lieutenant governor but dropped out in October 2006 to take care of her mother. Carey announced that she would be running in the possible 2021 California gubernatorial recall election, but she dropped out shortly after the election was declared. Mary appeared on the VH1 reality series "Celebrity Rehab" (2008) and "Celebrity Rehab Presents Sober House" (2009), and she played herself in the 2005 TV movie "See Arnold Run." As of 2011, Mary stopped making pornographic films and turned her focus to comedies such as "Sake-Bomb" (2013), "Blunt Movie" (2013), "The Big Bust Theory" (2013), "College Coeds vs. Zombie Housewives" (2015), and "Haunted Hotties" (2022).

Early Life

Mary Carey was born Mary Ellen Cook on June 15, 1980, in Cleveland, Ohio. Mary is the daughter of a schizophrenic mother and a father with cerebral palsy. Carey's grandparents began raising her when she was 3 months old, and she moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with them at age 7. Mary's grandfather died of lung cancer when she was 16 years old. Carey attended the private preparatory school the Pine Crest School on a scholarship, then she enrolled at Florida Atlantic University in 1999. She intended to get a theatre degree, and she was on the dance team while attending Florida Atlantic University. Mary dropped out at the age of 21 to help provide for her family after her grandmother's health worsened. Carey took a job as a model on an adult website, and she later began working as an exotic dancer. She noticed that the women who made the most money were featured dancers, and an agent told Mary that the best way to get that position was to start doing porn and attract a following.

Career

In addition to starring in more than 90 films, Carey has appeared on Playboy TV (originally known as The Playboy Channel). During the California gubernatorial recall election of 2003, Mary signed with Kick Ass Pictures and ran for governor as a publicity stunt. She ran as an independent candidate, and out of 135 candidates, she came in tenth. Her platform included promises to tax breast implants and create a "Porn for Pistols" exchange program. In mid-2005, Carey announced her candidacy for Lieutenant Governor of California, but she dropped out in October 2006 after her mother jumped off a building. Mary stated, "She's schizophrenic and didn't take her medication and jumped off a building. She broke both of her legs, shattered her feet and shattered four vertebrae in back. It's remarkable she survived." Carey said of her decision to drop out of the race, "As much as I want to help the state of California be a better place, I think it is more important to be with my mom and help her." In 2008, Mary was a cast member on the first season of the VH1 reality series "Celebrity Rehab." She was treated for alcoholism on the show, but in a 2009 interview with "AVN," she revealed, "On the show, they made it look like I was [in rehab] because of alcohol, but I was really there to quit Xanax."

In 2009, Mary made a pornographic parody of "Celebrity Rehab" titled "Celebrity Pornhab with Dr. Screw," and she appeared on "Celebrity Rehab Presents Sober House" alongside Nikki McKibbin, Seth Binzer, Steven Adler, Andy Dick, Amber Smith, and Rodney King. During a 2011 interview for "Celebrity Rehab Revisited," Carey said that she had stopped binge drinking, using Xanax, and making adult films. She stated that she was making a living through personal appearances at strip clubs and nightclubs. In 2013, Mary co-starred with Angie Everhart, Dennis Rodman, Pat Morita, Michael Winslow, James Hong, and Jackie Martling in the sketch comedy film "Blunt Movie," and in 2016, she appeared in the film "Wolf Mother" alongside Tom Sizemore. In April 2021, Carey said that she was planning to run in the 2021 California gubernatorial recall election if one were to take place, but after the election was declared, she dropped out because the deadline to complete the paperwork to run wasn't long enough. Mary had said that her campaign's message would be "MILF": "Moderates and Independents for Liberation and Freedom."

Personal Life

Mary was married to Mario Monge from 2009 to 2018. She has been married to Dr. Joseph Brownfield since June 27, 2018. In April 2015, she was arrested for "violating a city strip club ordinance that forbids dancers from touching themselves" during a cabaret sting operation in Lakewood, Washington. After agreeing to a plea deal, Carey was told that she had to "behave for one year" or face up to 19 months in jail. She was also ordered to pay a $300 fine.

Awards and Nominations

Carey has earned several AVN Award nominations, winning Best Overall Marketing Campaign (Individual Project) for Mary Carey Campaign in 2004 and "Mary Carey's Dinner with President Bush" in 2006. She was inducted into the AVN Hall of Fame in 2013, and she received AVN Award nominations for Best New Starlet (2004), Crossover Star of the Year (2006, 2007, 2008, and 2009), and Contract Star of the Year (2007). In 2004, Mary won a FOXE Award for Vixen of the Year and an XRCO Award for Mainstream's Adult Media Favorite. She has also earned two XBIZ Awards for Crossover Move of the Year (2007) and Crossover Star of the Year (2009).