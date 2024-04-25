What is Maripily Rivera's Net Worth?

Maripily Rivera is a Puerto Rican television personality, model, actress, and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $4 million. Among her notable appearances on television, she has competed on such Spanish-language reality shows as "Mira Quién Baila," "Top Chef Estrellas," "Guerreros," and "La Casa de los Famosos." As an entrepreneur, Rivera has her own lines of clothing and accessories.

Early Life and Education

María del Pilar Rivera Borrero was born on June 15, 1977 in Ponce, Puerto Rico to Pilar and Hector. For her higher education, she attended the Inter American University of Puerto Rico, from which she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism. After that, she worked as a reporter for Univision for a short time.

Modeling Career

In 1995, Rivera Borrero participated in the Miss Puerto Rico Petite Pageant. She continued modeling after that, and in 1999 was a finalist in the Pageant.

Reality Television

In 2012, Rivera Borrero competed in the third season of the reality television dance competition series "Mira Quién Baila," based on the British show "Strictly Come Dancing." She competed for the charity March of Dimes, and was eliminated fifth. A few years later, Rivera Borrero competed in the second season of the reality series "Top Chef Estrellas"; she was once again the fifth contestant to be eliminated. She returned to reality television in 2020 to compete on "Guerreros," which aired on Canal 5 for two seasons through 2021. In early 2024, Rivera Borrero appeared as a houseguest in the fourth season of "La Casa de los Famosos," the American Spanish-language version of "Celebrity Big Brother." She was joined by such other celebrities as Clovis Nienow, Geraldine Bazán, Lupillo Rivera, Alfredo Adame, Thali García, and Ariadna Gutiérrez.

Business Ventures

Rivera Borrero has been involved in a number of business ventures as an entrepreneur. She has her own lines of jeans, underwear, swimwear, shoes, and handbags, which are sold through the Puerto Rican chain Pompis Store. Rivera Borrero also has her own fragrance line, called MP by Maripily. Previously, she ran a fashion store in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico called Maripily Boutique; although it burned down in 2007, it later reopened.

Personal Life

From her past relationship with José Antonio García, Rivera Borrero has a son who is also named José Antonio García. She married her first husband, MLB star Roberto Alomar, in 2009. Rivera Borrero accused him of domestic violence and had a temporary injunction granted against him; however, the charges were later dismissed by a court.

In late 2013, Rivera Borrero got engaged to businessman Alberto Rodríguez, and planned a wedding for the spring of 2014 at the historic Ponce Cathedral in Puerto Rico. However, the couple separated and the wedding was canceled. Rivera Borrero and Rodríguez got back together again later, but the former then accused the latter of domestic violence. This led to the arrest of Rodríguez in October of 2014. The case was ultimately dismissed due to a lack of evidence, but it marked the end of Rivera Borrero and Rodríguez's relationship.