Marcus Schenkenberg Net Worth:

What is Marcus Schenkenberg's Net Worth?

Marcus Schenkenberg is a Swedish model who has a net worth of $14 million. Marcus Schenkenberg, also known as Marcus Lodewijk Schenkenberg van Mierop, is well known for his appearances in Calvin Klein advertisements. He has also modeled for such designer brands as Giorgio Armani, Versace, and Donna Karan. On television, Schenkenberg has appeared on a wide range of shows from around the world, including "V.I.P.," "As the World Turns," "The Surreal Life," "Never Mind the Buzzcocks," and "Germany's Next Topmodel."

Early Life

Marcus Schenkenberg was born as Marcus Lodewijk Schenkenberg van Mierop on August 4, 1968 in Stockholm, Sweden to Dutch parents.

Modeling Career

While roller-skating in Venice, California in 1989, Schenkenberg was discovered by photographer Barry King. This meeting led to a modeling career that would prove to be highly successful. Schenkenberg went on to become renowned for his appearances in Calvin Klein advertisements; he also gained recognition as a model for such designer brands as Giorgio Armani, Donna Karan, Versace, and Gianfranco Ferre. Over the years, Schenkenberg has been signed to Storm Model Management, Boss Models, Wilhelmina Models, and D'Management Group, among other agencies. Settling in New York City in 1991, he was signed to Ford Models and Soul Artist Management.

Television Career

Due to his high profile as an international modeling sensation, Schenkenberg has made appearances on a variety of television shows from around the world, often as himself. In 2001, he appeared on Pamela Anderson's action-dramedy series "V.I.P.," and the year after that participated on the British comedy panel game show "Never Mind the Buzzcocks." He was later on the daytime soap operas "As the World Turns" and "One Life to Live." In 2005, Schenkenberg starred in the fourth season of the VH1 reality series "The Surreal Life"; his cast mates were Da Brat, Christopher Knight, Verne Troyer, Jane Wiedlin, Chyna, and Adrianne Curry. Among his other English-language television credits is the musical drama series "Smash," on which he appeared in 2012.

Beyond the US and UK, Schenkenberg has appeared on a number of shows in Italy, including "The Corlucci Cald Show," "La Grande Notte del Lunedì Sera," and the Italian version of the reality game show "Celebrity Mole." He has also showed up as a guest on various German shows, such as Heidi Klum's reality competition series "Germany's Next Topmodel," based on Tyra Banks' "America's Next Top Model." In 2019, Schenkenberg appeared on the German version of the reality singing competition show "The Masked Singer."

Film Career

As an actor, Schenkenberg made his debut in the 1988 film "Meatballs and Macaroni." He didn't appear in another film until 1997, when he played the character Tiny in the sword and sorcery picture "Prince Valiant." After that, he was in "Hostage." Following another long break, Schenkenberg returned to the big screen in 2010 with a small part in the drama "Multiple Sarcasms," starring Timothy Hutton, Stockard Channing, Mira Sorvino, Dana Delany, Mario Van Peebles, and Chris Sarandon.

Music Career

In the late 90s, Schenkenberg had a brief music career that started after his friend asked him to record a song. Although the request was only meant to be a bit of fun, it resulted in a recording contract with EMI. Schenkenberg's song "La Chica Marita" ended up being released on the soundtrack to Joel Schumacher's crime film "Flawless."

Personal Life

Although he's never married, Schenkenberg has been in romantic relationships with a host of women throughout his career. In the early 90s, he dated models including Catherine Hardenborg, Maureen Gallegher, and Rosemarie Wetzel. Over the ensuing years, he dated such celebrities as Mariah Carey, Jessica Simpson, Victoria Silvstedt, and Nicky Hilton. Schenkenberg's highest-profile relationship was with model and actress Pamela Anderson, whom he was with from 2000 to 2001.

A citizen of the world, Schenkenberg is fluent in Swedish, Dutch, English, Italian, and French. He divides his time living in Los Angeles and New York City, and also has an apartment in Stockholm. Schenkenberg has released a book entitled "Marcus Schenkenberg: New Rules," which features photos and anecdotes related to his modeling career, as well as contributions from various colleagues, acquaintances, and relatives.