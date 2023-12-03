What is Malaysia Pargo's net worth?

Malaysia Pargo is an American reality television star and jewelry designer who has a net worth of $500 thousand.

Malaysia Pargo, whose real name is Laquisha Pargo, grew up in Compton, California in 1980. She first rose to game as a cast member of the hit reality television series, Basketball Wives: Los Angeles on VH1. Malaysia was married to NBA player Jannero Pargo from 2006 to 2014.

In 2004 Malaysia appeared in a Ludacris music video. In 2023 she appeared in the movie "Behind the Veil 2."

Basketball Wives: Los Angeles

Malaysia appeared in 73 episodes of "Basketball Wives: Los Angeles" between 2017 and 2023. She was a cast member in the first season of the LA franchise of the series. The show follows a group of women who are either currently in relationships with basketball stars, or who were formerly in relationships with professional basketball players. She has not embraced the life of a basketball wife as much as some of her counterparts, and has often stated that she feels like she needs to keep her guard up due to the amount of scrutiny, and the level of envy, that is all around her.

Ms. Pargo was married to Jannero Pargo from 2006 to 2014. Jannero played in the NBA from 2002 through 2015. During his career Jannero earned $11.7 million in salary.

Malaysia began dating Jannero Pargo when she was twenty-two, and the pair subsequently married. On May 24, 2014 it was revealed that Malaysia Pargo had filed for divorce from Jannero. In the filing, Malaysia notes that they have actually been separated since December 2012. They have three kids together.

Three Beats Custom Children's Jewelry

In 2011 Malaysia launched a jewelry collection called Three Beats Custom Children's Jewelry. She named the brand in honor of her three children.

Real Estate

In 2009, ahead of Jannero's second stint with the Chicago Bulls, the Pargos paid $2.24 million for a French-style chateau in Riverwoods, Illinois. The 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom mansion spans nearly 12,000 square feet and sits on 2.2 acres of land. They listed the mansion for sale in 2013 for $2.395 million. Unfortunately, they lost the home to foreclosure the following year. Their bank took possession of the home and subsequently listed it for $1.75 million. After several price chops, the home sold for $1.375 million in September 2016.