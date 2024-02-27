What is Madelyn Cline's Net Worth?

Madelyn Cline is an American actress and model who has a net worth of $1 million. Madelyn Cline is best known for her starring role as Sarah Cameron in the Netflix teen drama series "Outer Banks," which premiered in 2020. She previously appeared in episodes of the series "Vice Principals," "The Originals," and "Stranger Things." Cline has also acted in films, including the 2021 drama "This is the Night" and the 2022 mystery comedy "Glass Onion."

Early Life and Education

Madelyn Cline was born on December 21, 1997 in Goose Creek, South Carolina to estate agent Pam and engineer Mark. She briefly attended Coastal Carolina University in Conway, but dropped out to pursue her acting career in Los Angeles.

Career Beginnings

Cline began her career as a child model and actor, appearing in a commercial for Chuck E. Cheese and gracing the cover of Parent & Child magazine. Later, in New York City, she appeared in television and print ads for such brands as T-Mobile, Sunny D, and Next.

Television Career

Cline had her first significant acting role on television in 2016, playing Grace Alexander in the television film "The Jury." A little later, she played Taylor Watts in the first season of the HBO comedy series "Vice Principals," starring Danny McBride and Walton Goggins. In 2017, Cline had small recurring roles in the fourth season of the CW's "The Originals" and the second season of Netflix's "Stranger Things."

Cline had her breakthrough role in 2020, starring as Sarah Cameron in the Netflix teen mystery drama series "Outer Banks." Set in the titular area of North Carolina, the show focuses on the conflict between two groups of teenagers searching for a lost treasure. Other members of the cast include Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, and Charles Esten. In 2021, Cline and Stokes won the MTV Award for Best Kiss for their smooch in the show's first season.

Film Career

Cline's first films as an actor were short films. The first, in 2011, was "23rd Psalm: Redemption." That was followed by "Children of Wax" in 2012 and "Bridge the Cap" in 2014. Cline appeared in her first feature film, the comedy "Savannah Sunrise," in 2016. She acted alongside Shawnee Smith, Pamela Reed, Shawn Christian, and Clare Carey. Two years later, Cline had a small part in Joel Edgerton's "Boy Erased," based on the memoir by Garrard Conley and starring Lucas Hedges, Russell Crowe, and Nicole Kidman. She next appeared in the 2020 film "What Breaks the Ice."

In 2021, Cline had a supporting role in the drama "This is the Night," starring Frank Grillo, Lucius Hoyos, and Jonah Hauer-King. The year after that, she was part of the ensemble cast of Rian Johnson's mystery comedy "Glass Onion," a sequel to Johnson's 2019 film "Knives Out." Cline played the character Whiskey, the girlfriend of Dave Bautista's character Duke. Other actors in the cast include Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, and Kate Hudson. "Glass Onion" was a critical success, and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Modeling Career

Cline has modeled for numerous brands and their ad campaigns over the years. She has been in advertisements for American Girl, American Eagle, Toys "R" Us, and the luxury fashion houses Versace and Stella McCartney. Cline has also modeled for such magazines as Elle and Cosmopolitan. In 2023, she became a brand ambassador for the clothing brand Tommy Hilfiger and appeared in the brand's "Summer Essentials" campaign alongside actor Mason Gooding.

Personal Life

In mid-2020, Cline announced that she was dating her "Outer Banks" costar Chase Stokes. Toward the end of the next year, they announced that they had separated. It was reported that Cline was in subsequent relationships with Zack Bia and Jackson Guthy. In 2023, she began dating actor and comedian Pete Davidson, of "Saturday Night Live" fame.