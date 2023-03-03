What Is Lydia Hearst-Shaw's Net Worth?

Lydia Hearst-Shaw (also known as Lydia Hearst) is an American actress, model, producer, and writer who has a net worth of $100 million. Lydia Hearst is the great-granddaughter of William Randolph Hearst, a newspaper publisher who served two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and established what today is known as the Hearst Corporation. Lydia's great-great grandfather, George Hearst, is one of the richest Americans of all time (after adjusting for inflation) thanks to a mining empire Her mother, Patty Hearst, was infamously kidnapped by the Symbionese Liberation Army at the age of 19.

Place of Birth: Wilton Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.73 m)

Today the Hearst Corporation owns publications such as:

Cosmopolitan

Esquire

Harper's Bazaar

Good Housekeeping

Elle

Marie Claire

Town & Country

Car and Driver

Popular Mechanics

O, The Oprah Magazine

Veranda

Men's Health

Women's Health

Country Living

As a model Lydia has graced the covers of magazines such as "Vogue," "Vogue Italia," "Harper's Bazaar," and "GQ," and she ran the fashion and lifestyle blog "Love Lydia Hearst." Lydia played Charlotte Roberts on the WE tv series "South of Hell" (2015), and she had a recurring role as Pandora on Syfy's "Z Nation" (2018). She has more than 30 acting credits to her name, including the feature films "Cabin Fever: Patient Zero" (2014), "Swing State" (2016), "Between Worlds" (2019), "Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman" (2021), and "Slayers" (2022), and she served as a producer on "Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman" and "Slayers." Hearst was named Supermodel of the Year at the Michael Awards and Best International Supermodel at the Spanish Glamour Awards in 2008, and she is a recipient of the Catwalk For Charity Humanitarian Award.

Early Life

Lydia Hearst-Shaw was born Lydia Marie Hearst-Shaw on September 19, 1984, in Wilton, Connecticut. She is the daughter of former police office Bernard L. Shaw and actress Patty Hearst. Patty appeared in several John Waters films, and she is famous for being kidnapped by the Symbionese Liberation Army in 1974 and serving nearly two years in prison for crimes she committed with the group. Lydia has an older sister named Gillian, and she attended Wilton High School. After graduation, Hearst majored in Communications and Technology at Sacred Heart University, but she dropped out in 2003 after fashion photographer Steven Meisel discovered her.

Modeling Career

In April 2004, Meisel shot Lydia's first magazine cover, "Vogue Italia." Hearst went on to appear on the covers of several other publications, including "Vogue," "GQ," "Elle," "Harper's Bazaar," and "Esquire," and she has modeled tor designers such as Fendi, Chanel, and Nicole Miller. Lydia has appeared in ad campaigns for Louis Vuitton, DKNY, Prada, Alexander McQueen, H&M, MAC Cosmetics, and Moschino Cheap & Chic, and a 2007 Puma French 77 campaign led to the company recruiting Hearst to design a line of handbags. In 2012, Lydia was named an ambassador for Swarovski's Heart Truth campaign to raise awareness about women's heart health. Lydia briefly wrote a column for "Page Six" in the "New York Post," and she ran a fashion and lifestyle blog called "Love Lydia Hearst."

Acting Career

Lydia made her acting debut in the 2004 short film "Ladies Room," then she appeared in the feature film "Last International Playboy" (2008) and the Miles Fisher music video "This Must Be the Place" (2009) and guest-starred on "Gossip Girl" (2008). Her 2012 film "Two Jacks" premiered at the Montreal World Film Festival, and that year she also starred in the short films "Velvet Morning" and "I Am AiKO." In 2013, Hearst appeared in the film "Delirium" and guest-starred on "Mistresses," and the following year, she starred in the short films "Desire" and "Automobile Waltz" as well as the thriller "The Barber" and the horror movie "Cabin Fever: Patient Zero." She also joined the Oxygen modeling competition series "The Face" as a supermodel coach for the show's second season. Lydia appeared in the films "Condemned" (2015), "#Horror" (2015), "Stealing Chanel" (2015), "Swing State" (2016), "All at Once" (2016), "50k" (2018), and "The Haunting of Sharon Tate" (2019), and she co-starred with Nicolas Cage in 2019's "Between Worlds." In 2015, she starred as Charlotte Roberts on the supernatural horror drama "South of Hell" alongside Mena Suvari, and in 2018, she played Pandora in five episodes of the zombie series "Z Nation." In recent years, Hearst has appeared in the films "The Downside of Bliss" (2021), "Grace and Grit" (2021), "Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman" (2021), "Titanic 666" (2022), and "Turning Point" (2022), and she co-starred with Thomas Jane, Malin Akerman, and Abigail Breslin in the 2022 comedy horror film "Slayers."

Personal Life

In September 2015, Lydia became engaged to actor/comedian Chris Hardwick, who is probably best known for hosting the "The Nerdist Podcast" (now known as "ID10T with Chris Hardwick"), the Comedy Central game show "@midnight with Chris Hardwick," and the "Walking Dead" aftershow "Talking Dead." Hearst and Hardwick married on August 20, 2016. The "Walking Dead"-themed ceremony took place in Pasadena, California, and guests included Sarah Silverman, Kumail Nanjiani, Craig Ferguson, Kristen Schaal, Aisha Tyler, James Corden, and Vince Gilligan. On January 29, 2022, Chris announced on Instagram that the couple had welcomed daughter Dimity Facente Hearst-Hardwick, writing, "The experience of watching Lydia go through pregnancy and give birth to our sweet little peanut was humbling and inspiring. She is an absolute warrior and I am grateful, blessed, and honored! The first moment seeing and hearing our child after all this time is indelibly imprinted onto my soul. Holy crap this whole process is amazing!"

Hearst's family is passionate about philanthropy, and Lydia was inspired to became a Smile Ambassador for the charitable organization Operation Smile, which is dedicated to "improv[ing] the health and dignity of patients with cleft conditions, helping them to better breathe, eat, speak and live lives of greater quality and confidence." In a 2015 interview with "Haute Living," Hearst said of her work with the charity, "I have been on a few volunteer missions with Operation Smile, and am currently finalizing the details for another one I shall go on this summer. Working with Operation Smile is a completely life-altering experience. It is truly inspiring to be a part of something with so many unique individuals who come together for the greater good of helping others."

Real Estate

In 2015, Lydia and Chris paid $11 million for an 8,240 square foot home in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles. The property includes eight bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, a wine cellar, a gym, a swimming pool, and a spa. In 2008, Hearst purchased a two-bedroom Manhattan apartment for $1.517 million.