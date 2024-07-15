Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $20 Million Birthdate: May 18, 1987 (37 years old) Birthplace: Buenos Aires Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.7 m) Profession: Singer, Actor, Composer, Model Nationality: Argentina 💰 Compare Luisana Lopilato's Net Worth

Luisana Lopilato is an Argentine actress, model, and former singer who has a net worth of $20 million. Luisana Lopilato rose to national fame in the late 1990s with her role in the children's musical telenovela "Chiquititas." She went on to star in several television series and films after that, including the telenovelas "Rebelde Way" and "Alma Pirata," the sitcom "Casados con hijos," the miniseries "A Good Season," and the films "Papá por un día," "Perdida," and "Intuition." As a singer, Lopilato was a member of the pop rock band Erreway. She is also notable for being married to Canadian singer Michael Buble.

Early Life

Luisana Loreley Lopilato de la Torre was born on May 18, 1987 in Buenos Aires, Argentina to Beatriz and Eduardo. She has an older sister named Daniela and an older brother named Darío, both of whom also became actors. Lopilato has both Spanish and Italian ancestry.

Television Career

Lopilato had her first television role in 1997 with a guest role in the children's musical telenovela "Chiquititas." The next year, she appeared in the telenovela "Mi familia es un dibujo." In 1999, Lopilato returned to "Chiquititas," this time to play the role of Luisana Maza. After leaving the series in 2001, she starred in the telenovela "Rebelde Way," which was created by "Chiquititas" creator Cris Morena. Lopilato starred in "Rebelde Way" alongside her "Chiquititas" costars Camila Bordonaba, Felipe Colombo, and Benjamín Rojas, who together formed the band Erreway.

In the mid-'00s, Lopilato starred in the telenovelas "Los pensionados" and "Los secretos de papá," both of which aired on Canal 13. Next, from 2005 to 2006, she starred on the Telefe sitcom "Casados con hijos," the Argentine remake of the American sitcom "Married… with Children." Lopilato played Paola Argento, a version of the character played by Christina Applegate on the original show. Her next major role was in Cris Morena's 2006 telenovela "Alma Pirata." The following year, she starred in the comedy series "El Capo."

From 2008 to 2009, Lopilato starred in the telenovela "Atracción x4." She appeared alongside her "Rebelde Way" costar Camila Bordonaba, as well as her brother Darío. Lopilato subsequently starred in the 2010 series "Alguien que me quiera." She followed that with roles in the 2011 telenovela "Maltratadas" and the 2012 telenovela "Lobo." In 2013, Lopilato starred in the second season of the miniseries "En terapia," based on the Israeli series "BeTipul" and its American remake "In Treatment." She next starred in the 2014 Italian miniseries "A Good Season." The year after that, Lopilato appeared in an episode of the Argentine miniseries "Variaciones Walsh."

Film Career

In 2001, Lopilato made her film debut with a supporting role in the drama "Un amor en Moisés Ville." Later in the year, she starred in "Chiquititas: rincón de luz," reprising her role from the television series that made her famous. Lopilato went on to star in another film based on one of her television series, "Erreway: 4 caminos." In the 2004 film, she reprised her role from the telenovela "Rebelde Way" alongside her costars from the show. Lopilato's next film role was in the 2009 sports romcom "Papá por un día," in which she starred opposite Nicolás Cabré. The following year, she lent her voice to the animated film "Plumíferos."

In 2014, Lopilato appeared in the comedy "Los insoladas." She followed that in 2016 with "Fair Market Value," her first North American film. In 2017, Lopilato returned to Argentina to star opposite Guillermo Francella in the thriller "Los que aman, odian," based on the novella by Adolfo Bioy Casares and Silvina Ocampo. She went on to star in three films directed by Alejandro Montiel: 2018's "Perdida," 2020's "Intuition," and 2022's "Pipa." Lopilato's other film credits have included "Matrimillas," the Spanish title "Predeterminados," and the Italian title "Il cacio con le pere."

Music Career

Lopilato became famous as a singer due to her role in the children's musical telenovela "Chiquititas." From the show, she released four soundtrack albums with her costars between 1999 and 2001. Lopilato gained more recognition as a singer when she became a member of the pop rock band Erreway, which was formed with her costars from the telenovela "Rebelde Way." The group released three hit studio albums: 2002's "Señales," 2003's "Tiempo," and 2004's "Memoria."

Modeling Career

Lopilato has been prolific as a model for various brands. From 2006 to 2010, she served as the face of the underwear brand Promesse. She has also modeled for such brands as Ultimo, Keff, BlackBerry, Pent Ten, Coca-Cola, Bubbaloo, and Gillette.

Personal Life

From 2000 to 2004, Lopilato dated her "Chiquititas" and "Rebelde Way" costar Felipe Colombo. At the end of the decade, she got engaged to Canadian singer-songwriter Michael Bublé, having been the subject of his song "Haven't Met You Yet." The couple married in 2011. Lopilato and Bublé have two sons and two daughters, and reside in Burnaby, British Columbia.