What is Lucy Pinder's net worth?

Lucy Pinder is a British glamour model who has a net worth of $3 million. Lucy Pinder got her big break purely by accident while sun bathing on a beach when she was just 20 years old. She was spotted by a photographer who snapped some photos and subsequently helped her land a modeling contract with a tabloid newspaper called the Daily Star. The photographer was most likely impressed by Lucy's natural 32G breasts which don't typically accompany such a thin waist.

After appearing in that first modeling campaign, Lucy went on to have quite a successful career. She has appeared in over 50 magazines and even wrote her own weekly advice column for Nuts. In total, her magazines have sold more than 15 million copies worldwide. She was frequently voted "Sexiest Model of the Year" by Nuts, FHM and others. Outside of modeling Lucy has appeared on several TV programs including "I'm Famous and Frightened!", "Celebrity Big Brother" and "The Weakest Link".

Early Life

Lucy Pinder was born on December 20, 1983 in Winchester, Hampshire, England. She did well in school and as a teenager in England, achieved eleven GSCEs and two "A" levels. These are exams that high school students take in the United Kingdom that are roughly equivalent to Advanced Placement exams taken by American high school students.

Career

Lucy Pinder began her modeling career in 2003 after being discovered on a beach in Bournemouth by a freelance photographer named Lee Earle. He asked if he could photograph her and the resulting photos landed her a professional modeling contract with the "Daily Star." Since then, her photos have been published in various other tabloids and in magazines like "FHM" and "Loaded."

She initially began her modeling career by primarily focusing on swimsuit modeling. However, she eventually transitioned into modeling topless. She first appeared topless in the magazine "Nuts" in 2007. She also began authoring the weekly advice column in "Nuts" called "The Truth About Women" in which she wrote about various topics from a woman's perspective. The same year, she was featured in the Australian magazine "Ralph." She also appeared on the "FHM" list of "100 Sexiest Women in the World" in 2005 and 2006. Around this time, she also appeared on the cover of various DVDs and also was featured in photoshoots for magazines like "Maxim."

As she became more popular, she also landed a number of roles in films and television shows, usually appearing as herself. In 2004, she appeared in "Dream Team." The next year, she appeared in "I'm Famous and Frightened!" and "Soccer AM." In 2006, she appeared in an episode of "Bo! In the USA." In 2007, she appeared in 30 episodes of "Book at Bedtime with Lucy Pinder" and in an episode of "The Weakest Link." In 2008, she made her presenter debut for Nuts TV as the presenter for "Overexposed." She also hosted "Pinder and Pearson's Late Night Love-in" with Kayleigh Pearson. The show was a countdown of music videos. Over the next couple years, she appeared in episodes of "Hotel Babylon," "Hell's Kitchen," and "Celebrity Big Brother." On the latter show, she joined the sixth season of the series and was the first housemate to be voted out of the house. Her first television role as a character came in 2010 when she appeared in "The Real Hustle" as Nicole.

A couple years later, she began appearing in films as well. In 2012, she had a role in "Strippers vs Werewolves" as Carmilla. In 2014, she appeared in "The Seventeenth Kind." The following year, in 2015, she appeared in the films "Age of Kill" and "LiveJustine." The next year she played the role of Candy in the Bollywood film "Waarrior Savitri." The film was banned in many parts of India for portraying the goddess Savitri as a modern 21st century woman. In 2017, she appeared in three films – "Dangerous Game," "Ganged Up," and "Sharknado 5: Global Swarming." In 2021, she appeared in the films "A Suburban Fairytale" and "Me, Myself and Di." In 2022, she appeared in the film "The Bystanders."

Personal Life

Pinder has not been very open about her personal or romantic life. She was reportedly linked to actor Chris Evans in 2015. However, neither Pinder nor Evans ever confirmed the relationship. In 2019, she was linked to actor Elijah Rowen but once again, did not confirm the relationship. Since then, she has not been linked to anyone else romantically.

Pinder has dedicated much of her time and resources on charity work over the years. She has worked closely with a number of wildlife charities like TigerTime, the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation, and International Animal Rescue. She was also an ambassador for Kick 4 Life, a charity that is focused on fighting poverty and disease in developing countries. Additionally, she has worked with Help for Heroes, a British charity that focuses on providing better facilities for servicemen and women who have been wounded or injured in the line of duty. In 2013, she took part in the five-mile London Strut event in order to support the Male Cancer Awareness Campaign.

Pinder also enjoys art. She has produced a number of original pieces of artwork and puts them up for sale in order to support charities like Keech Hospice Care and Sports for All. Additionally, she is a sports fan and supports Southampton FC.