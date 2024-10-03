Last Updated: October 4, 2024
What is Lucky Blue Smith's Net Worth?

Lucky Blue Smith is an American model who has a net worth of $1 million. Lucky Blue Smith is best known for his tall, thin body and platinum-blonde hair. A Mormon sex symbol in the fashion world, he is a major influencer on social media.

Early Years

Lucky Blue Smith was born on June 4, 1998, to a Mormon family in Spanish Fork, Utah, the only male of four children born to former model Sheridan Smith and musician Dallon Smith.

Modeling

Lucky Smith and his sisters were signed to Next Management – an international modeling agency – when he was twelve years old. His family then relocated to Los Angeles, California, to be closer to modeling opportunities. The blue-eyed model saw his career skyrocket after his agent convinced him to dye his hair platinum blonde. He went on to grace numerous magazine covers and provide the face for campaigns by German fashion designer Philipp Plein and American fashion designers Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein. In addition, Lucky has walked the runway in fashion shows presented by the Italian luxury brands Fendi, Versace, and Bottega Veneta; the Parisian fashion house of Coco Chanel; American fashion designers Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, and Marc Jacobs; and Canadian fashion designers Dean and Dan Caten.

Music

In 2009, Lucky Smith and his sisters Starlie Cheyenne, Daisy Clementine, and Pyper America formed a rock band called The Atomics, of which Lucky served as the drummer. The Atomics, which were also represented by Next Management, performed at such locations as Coachella, the Constellation Room in Santa Ana, California, and the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles. The band is no longer active, although Starlie remains a vocalist.

Film

In 2016, Lucky Smith made his film debut, starring as lead character Bridger Jenkins in the film "Love Everlasting." The American teen romance film co-stars American actress Emily Proctor and focuses on the life of Bridger after he and his mother flee from his abusive stepfather. Smith's father was one of the producers on the film, which received numerous nominations at the 2017 Utah Film Awards ceremony. The song "Hold Me Now," by Lucky's former family band, The Atomics, is part of the film's soundtrack.

Television

In 2016, Lucky Smith appeared as a guest judge on the American reality television series "Project Runway" and as a guest on the American sketch comedy show "Studio C."

Accolades

In 2015, the American publication Teen Vogue named Lucky Smith the "Model of the Moment," and he ranked among the "Top 50 Male Models" by Models.com.

In 2016, Style magazine named the six-foot-three-inch celebrity as one of the hottest menswear models of the year.

Personal Life

In 2017, Lucky Smith and former Miss Teen USA Stormi Bree welcomed a daughter, Gravity Blue Smith. On February 21, 2020, Lucky married German fashion model and social media personality Nara Aziza Pellman, and they went on to have three children together: Rumble Honey Smith, Slim Easy Smith, and Whimsey Lou Smith.

