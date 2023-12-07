Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: May 19, 1991 (32 years old) Place of Birth: Loranger, Louisiana, U.S. Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 3 in (1.61 m) Profession: Actress, Model Nationality: American 💰 Compare Lindsey Pelas' Net Worth

What is Lindsey Pelas' net worth?

Lindsey Pelas is an American model and social media personality who has a net worth of $4 million. Lindsey Pelas gained fame through her modeling work and her savvy use of social media to build a personal brand. She first came into the public eye as a model, featuring in various men's magazines such as Maxim, GQ, and Playboy. Her appearance in Playboy in 2014 as a Cybergirl contributed significantly to her rising fame.

Lindsey's social media posts have made her one of the most-popular influencers in the world. One could say that her fame is attributable to Lindsey's unusually-large breasts, especially for a woman of a relatively small frame. Lindsey Pelas natural breasts are size 30HH. She stands 5-foot-3 and weighs less than 115 pounds. Her breasts weigh 11 pounds, which means they are roughly 10% of her body weight. She has been featured in Playboy, Sports Illustrated, Esquire, Maxim and GQ, to name a few. Lindsey also operates a highly-profitable OnlyFans account.

Early Life

Lindsey Pelas was born outside of Independence, Louisiana in May 1991. She is one of nine children. After earning a bachelor's degree in History from Louisiana State University, she began working as a yoga instructor and bartender.

Lindsey Pelas Height & Measurements

Lindsey Pelas is 5 foot 3. Her measurements are 38-24-36. Her natural breasts are 30HH. In a 2017 Instagram post Lindsey revealed the downside to having such large breasts is that they cause her severe back pain. Her natural breasts weigh 11 pounds.

Career

While bartending, Lindsey also started appearing in local print ads. Commercials soon followed. In 2013 Lindsey appeared in Playboy for the first time. In May 2014 she was chosen to be Playboy's Cybergirl of the Month.

Her Playboy photos and videos caught the eye of social media influencer Dan Bilzerian. After she moved to Los Angeles, the two finally met at a Playboy party and soon began dating. The affair was brief.

In 2015 Lindsey had a small part in a Bruce Willis movie called "Extraction." She has also appeared in episodes of the TV series Playboy Plus, TMZ on TV, 8th Annual Babes in Toyland, Pop Trigger, The Eric Andre Show, and Englishman in L.A.

Personal Life

Sometime around 2016 Lindsey began dating British celebrity Calum Best. They broke up after about a year, then briefly reconciled. In February 2016 Lindsey attended the premier of Netflix's "Fuller House" with series creator Jeff Franklin: