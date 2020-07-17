Lexy Panterra Net Worth

How much is Lexy Panterra Worth?

in Richest CelebritiesModels
Lexy Panterra Net Worth:
$2 Million

Lexy Panterra net worth: Lexy Panterra is an American actress and dancer who has a net worth of $2 million. She is perhaps best known for having more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Lexy Panterra was born in California in May 1989. She is the daughter of motocross racer and hot rod builder Tony Panterra. She won her first beauty pageant at five years old and began motorcycle racing at eight. As an actress she has appeared in the movies Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween, Pray for Rain, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, Dirt, The Ride, Nightmare Cinema, and Never Heard. Lexy Panterra has also appeared in the TV series documentary 1000 Ways to Die, the video Born to Race, and the short Anitta: Vai Malandra – Alesso & KO:YU Remix. She has been featured on the TV shows Just Keke, Christina Milian Turned Up, Steve Harvey, The Real, and more.

Lexy Panterra Net Worth

Net Worth:$2 Million
Last Updated:2020
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion