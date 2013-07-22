Lexi Belle Net Worth: Lexi Belle is an American adult film star who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Born in Independence, Louisiana, in 1987, Lexi Belle moved to Los Angeles after bouncing around in foster care as a child. She landed a contract with LA Direct Models in 2006 and made her adult debut when she was 18 years old. Belle has since appeared in more than 500 adult films. Lexi is 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. She was initially approached about appearing in an adult movie by a talent scout who discovered her photos on Myspace. Outside of the adult world, Lexi is a strict vegetarian and animal rights activist. She is an avid bowler and a huge fan of the Star Wars movies. Belle starred in her very first feature film "LEXI", with James Deen in 2012. A year later, she earned "Penthouse" Pet of the Month honors before she was named 2014's Pet of the Year. Her honors include Best New Web Starlet, Best Supporting Actress for "Batman XXX: A Porn Parody", Best Boy/Girl Scene for "The Bombshells 3", Best Tease Performance for "Remy", and Best Three-Way Sex Scene for "LEXI". She has also been honored with a F.A.M.E. Award for Favorite Underrated Starlet and a XBIZ Award for Gonzo Release of the Year. During her adult career Lexi has been nominated for nearly 50 different awards. She has won 15 awards and in 2011 was named as one of the most popular adult stars in the world by financial news network CNBC.

