Leni Klum net worth

What is Leni Klum's net worth?

Leni Klum is an American model who has a net worth of $4 million. Leni Klum is the daughter of model/actress Heidi Klum and Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. Leni started to gain worldwide fame in 2023 when she appeared in various campaigns and on red carpets alongside her mother.

Family Relationships

Leni's parents, Heidi Klum and Flavio Briatore, began dating in March 2003. Flavio Briatore is an Italian businessman, entrepreneur, and former manager in Formula One racing, known for his significant contributions to the sport and his successful ventures in various industries. Briatore's rise to fame began in the 1980s when he joined the Benetton Group, an Italian clothing company. His success in developing the company's American operations led him to a prominent position within the company. This opportunity paved the way for his entry into Formula One racing when Benetton acquired the Toleman team in 1986. As the managing director of Benetton Formula, Briatore played a crucial role in transforming the team into a top competitor, leading it to win two Constructors' Championships and helping Michael Schumacher secure his first two World Drivers' Championships in 1994 and 1995. Aside from his Formula One success, Briatore has been involved in various business ventures. He has interests in fashion (with the Billionaire brand), restaurants, and real estate, which have significantly contributed to his wealth. Flavio Briatore has a net worth of $400 million.

In December of 2003 Heidi announced she was pregnant with Flavio's child. At some point around this time, they broke up. Heidi began dating musician Seal in February 2004, when she was roughly five months pregnant with Leni.

Leni Olumi Klum was born on May 4, 2004 in New York City. Seal, not Flavio, was in the hospital room when Leni was born.

Leni has not had a relationship with Flavio during her lifetime. In December 2009 Leni was legally adopted by Seal. Simultaneously, with Flavio's blessing, she was allowed to legally change her last name from Briatore to Samuel (Seal's last name).

Through her mother's marriage to Seal, Leni has three half-siblings. Through her father's marriage to Elisabetta Gregoraci, she has a half brother.

Heidi and Seal got married in May 2005. They went on to have three children together, two sons and a daughter. Seal and Heidi divorced in October 2014 after splitting up in 2012. Upon their divorce, both Heidi and Leni began going by the last name Klum but Leni has remained very close with Seal.

Heidi married Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz in 2019.

Flavio married model Elisabetta Gregoraci in June 2008. In 2010 she gave birth to their son. They separated in 2017.

Career

Leni grew up in Los Angeles with Heidi, Seal and her three half-siblings. She graduated from Pacifica Christian High School in 2022.

She desperately wanted to begin modeling professionally when she was 12, after she was approached by the clothing brand Brandy Melville. Her mother forbid it. Heidi largely kept Leni out of the spotlight until she was 16.

She began modeling at 16, making her professional debut in a photo shoot with her mother in Vogue Germany.

In January 2021 she made her runway debut at Berlin Fashion Week, walking for the brand Dolce & Gabana. She has since starred in campaigns for brands like Dior Beauty and Fila.

In 2022 Heidi and Leni teamed up for a campaign for the lingerie company Intimissi.

At the Milan 2022 Fashion Week Leni debuted her own clothing line, About You. She launched a spring/summer collection the following year.

Personal Life

Leni has been in a relationship with Aris Rachevsky since 2019. His mother Rhea is the co-founder of creative agency Early Morning Riot. He studied at Harvard.