Lena the Plug net worth

What is Lena the Plug's Net Worth?

Lena the Plug is the online handle of Lena Nersesian, an Internet personality and adult film actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Lena the Plug is best known for her YouTube channel, on which she posts vlogs, relationship advice, sex talk, and fitness workouts, among other content. In 2017, she began filming content with her boyfriend Adam Grandmaison, better known as Adam22, for the platform OnlyFans, and after that released a sex tape with him in collaboration with Pornhub.

Early Life and Education

Lena Nersesian was born on June 1, 1991 in Glendale, California. She is of Armenian descent, and was raised Christian. For her higher education, Nersesian went to the University of California, Santa Cruz, from which she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology.

YouTube

Nersesian launched her YouTube channel, Lena the Plug, in 2016. The name of the channel is the nickname she was given by coworkers at her previous company, Arsenic. Nersesian posts a range of videos on the channel, including vlogs, fitness workouts, relationship advice, sex talk, cooking, dancing, and Q&As with friends. Her romantic partner Adam Grandmaison, a YouTuber under the handle Adam22, often appears in her videos talking about their private life together.

In early 2017, Nersesian uploaded a video entitled "I Let My Best Friend Have Sex with my Boyfriend," which luridly described a threesome between her, her boyfriend, and her best friend Emily. Shortly after that, she uploaded a video entitled "$extape at 1 Mill," announcing that she would film a sex tape with her boyfriend once her YouTube channel reached one million subscribers. That video went viral. Since launching her Lena the Plug channel, Nersesian has accumulated over two million subscribers and more than 120 million total views.

OnlyFans Content

In 2017, Nersesian began performing in pornography with her boyfriend Grandmaison on the platform OnlyFans. The pair uploaded a video to YouTube announcing they would be starring in a sex tape once Nersesian reached one million subscribers on her YouTube channel. That tape, entitled "Podcast Smash," was eventually filmed and released for free in collaboration with Pornhub in late 2019. Later, in 2021, Nersesian and Grandmaison premiered a new podcast called "Plug Talk," which features interviews with OnlyFans adult film stars whom the pair then have sexual intercourse with after recording.

Other Activities

Beyond YouTube and OnlyFans, Nersesian is active on Instagram and Twitter. On the former platform, she has over three million followers. Nersesian also collaborates with Camversity.com, a live-streaming platform on which she does both videos and chats. In 2018, she was an interview guest at TanaCon in Anaheim, California, a convention dedicated to video content creators on YouTube.

Personal Life

In 2023, Nersesian married her boyfriend Adam Grandmaison, a YouTuber and podcaster under the handle Adam22. Together, they have a daughter.

Adam and Lena became much more widely known in the middle of 2023 after she filmed an adult scene with another man for the first time. Adam famously gifted Lena a $400,000 green Lamborghini SUV as a reward for doing the scene. In the aftermath of the controversy, NFL player Antonio Brown requested to be the next male to film a scene with Lena.