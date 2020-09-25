Lauren Summer net worth: Lauren Summer is an American model and social media personality who has a net worth of $1 million. She is best known for her Instagram account heylaurensummer.

Lauren Summer was born in Apopka, Florida in August 1994. She has more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram. Summer is a freelance runway and editorial model. She has been featured in magazines including Playboy, Fuse, LIONS, Lucky, Celebrations, and more. Summer is known for flashing her breasts with two other models Julia Rose and Kayla Lauren during Game 5 of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals. The models were escorted out while the game was briefly stopped and the stunt was to promote their new magazine Shagmag. Summer stated that proceeds from the online magazine would be given to women with breast cancer to help pay their medical bills. She was banned indefinitely from all Major League Baseball stadiums.