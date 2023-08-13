Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $10 Million Date of Birth: Nov 17, 1943 (79 years old) Place of Birth: Charleston Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.69 m) Profession: Actor, Model, Television producer, Presenter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Lauren Hutton's Net Worth

What is Lauren Hutton's net worth and salary?

Lauren Hutton is an American actress and model who has a net worth of $10 million. Lauren Hutton, with her hallmark gap-toothed smile and ethereal beauty, stands as one of the most recognizable figures in the fashion and entertainment world. She transformed from a Southern girl to an international supermodel, breaking barriers and setting new standards along the way. Best known for her groundbreaking Revlon contract, which ushered in a new era for models, Hutton's influence wasn't confined to the runway. She achieved success in films and TV and became an emblematic figure for her adventurous spirit and keen interest in scuba diving. Through the tapestry of her life, she deftly weaved a narrative of resilience, beauty, and curiosity.

Financial Mismanagement

Lauren was in a relationship with Robert "Bob" Williamson for 27 years between 1964 and his death in 1997. Bob purportedly served as Lauren's career and financial manager. When he died she was under the impression that her net worth was somewhere in the $15 – $20 million range. As it turned out, she was nearly broke after Bob had squandered $13 million.

Lauren would later reveal that her modeling and acting money should have easily translated into a net worth of at least $30-40 million today, had it just been passively invested.

Early Life

Lauren Hutton was born in Charleston, South Carolina, on November 17, 1943.

She has one older sister, Kathy. Her parents divorced when she was young, and she was raised by her mother and maternal grandmother.

Hutton attended Chamberlain High School in Tampa, Florida, where she was a cheerleader and a member of the drama club. After graduating from high school, she attended the University of South Florida for one year before dropping out to pursue a modeling career in New York City.

Revlon Contract

In 1973 Lauren signed an exclusive contract with Revlon, a move that shifted the modeling industry's dynamics. This contract paid Laurn a then-unheard-of $250,000 annually and required just 20 days of work per year. Earning $250,000 in 1973 is the same as earning $1.7 million in today's dollars.

The contract was a testament to her marketability and appeal. Hutton's association with Revlon, especially representing the Ultima II brand, set a precedent, giving models a more prominent platform and paving the way for future lucrative endorsements.

Modeling and Commercials

Hutton's unique look—her iconic gap and natural beauty—made her the darling of top designers and photographers. Throughout the '70s and '80s, her face adorned the covers of esteemed magazines, with Vogue featuring her on the cover a record 26 times.

Commercials and ad campaigns for major brands sought her presence, amplifying her celebrity status. Unlike many of her peers, Hutton's career endured, defying the industry's ageist tendencies, and she became a beacon of timeless beauty.

Film and TV Success

While her modeling accolades are substantial, Hutton's foray into acting added another dimension to her illustrious career. Making her film debut in 1968 with "Paper Lion", she secured roles in noteworthy films like "The Gambler" (1974) and "American Gigolo" (1980), where her performances were lauded for authenticity. On the small screen, her appearances ranged from TV shows to specials, ensuring she remained a familiar and beloved figure in American households.

Scuba Diving

Beyond the runway and screen, Hutton harbored a profound passion for scuba diving. The underwater world's allure saw her embark on diving expeditions across the globe, from the Caribbean's azure waters to the vast Pacific's depths. This interest wasn't a mere hobby; it was an extension of her adventurous spirit, her desire to explore uncharted territories, and her commitment to marine conservation.