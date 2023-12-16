Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $10 Million Date of Birth: Jun 22, 1987 (36 years old) Place of Birth: Cronulla Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.68 m) Profession: Model, TV Journalist Nationality: Australia 💰 Compare Lara Bingle's Net Worth

What is Lara Worthington's Net Worth?

Lara Worthington, previously known as Lara Bingle, is an Australian model, television personality, and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $10 million. Before having her own short-lived reality television series in 2012, she competed on the reality shows "Torvill and Dean's Dancing on Ice" and the Australian version of "Dancing with the Stars." In 2014, she married Australian actor Sam Worthington, of "Avatar" fame.

Early Life

Lara Worthington was born as Lara Bingle on June 22, 1987 in Caringbah, Australia. She has an older brother named Josh. When she was 16, she dropped out of school and moved to Italy.

Modeling Career

As a model, Worthington has been featured in numerous magazines and ad campaigns. She has graced the covers of Australian Elle, Harper's Bazaar, Cleo, Grazia, and Oyster. In ad campaigns, Worthington has been an ambassador for the telecommunications company Vodafone; the swimwear brand Speedo; the coconut water brand H2Coco; the Australian retail chain Cotton On; and the Australian vitamin and beauty company Swisse.

One of Worthington's most infamous modeling appearances was in Tourism Australia's "So where the bloody hell are you?" ad campaign. Launched in 2006, the ads featured various Australians preparing in irreverent ways for visitors to their country. The television commercial ended with a bikini-clad Worthington stepping out of the ocean and inquiring, "So where the bloody hell are you?" The ad campaign drew extensive press coverage both in Australia and abroad, and was banned in the United Kingdom due to its use of the word "bloody."

Television Career

In 2006, Worthington competed on the short-lived Nine Network reality series "Torvill and Dean's Dancing on Ice." Partnered with professional ice skater Matt Evers, she came in third place. Worthington's participation on the show led to her being rehired by the Nine Network in 2008 to serve as a reporter on the newly created travel show "Holidays for Sale." In 2011, Worthington returned to reality television to compete on the 11th season of the Australian version of "Dancing with the Stars." With her professional dance partner Carmelo Pizzino, she was the seventh to be eliminated.

In 2012, Worthington began starring in her own reality series on Network 10 in Australia called "Being Lara Bingle." For the show, which followed her various personal and professional misadventures, she relocated to an $8 million Bondi apartment with the aim of attracting an audience of potential international buyers. Joining Worthington in the primary cast were her brother Josh, her mother Sharon, and her former manager and best friend Hermione Underwood. "Being Lara Bingle" was met with tepid reviews from critics, and was canceled after a single season.

Business Ventures

Previously, Worthington co-owned the Torquay, Australia restaurant Growlers with Darryn Lyons. After the restaurant was sold in 2013, she launched a tanning range and beauty brand called the Base. The brand became not-for-profit and was renamed Share the Base in 2019.

Lawsuits

In 2006, Worthington filed a defamation lawsuit against EMAP Australia for allegedly publishing photographs of her in Zoo Weekly without her consent. Later, in 2010, she sued Brendan Fevola for breach of privacy, defamation, and misuse of her image for releasing a nude photo of her in Woman's Day magazine. However, just days later, it was revealed that Worthington and her agent Max Markson had sold a story relating to the nude photo to the same magazine.

Driving with a Suspended License

During the first half of 2012, Worthington had her driver's license suspended for multiple driving offenses. That year, while driving with her suspended license in Bondi, she got into an accident with a female motorcyclist and fled the scene. Worthington was later fined and issued a driving ban. On the same license suspension, she was caught driving in late 2013 and was issued a six-month suspended jail sentence.

Personal Life

In early 2008, Worthington got engaged to Australian cricketer Michael Clarke. The pair eventually broke off the engagement in 2010. Three years later, Worthington began a relationship with Australian actor Sam Worthington, of "Avatar" fame. The couple married in late 2014. Together, they have three sons named Rocket, Racer, and River.

Real Estate

In May 2018, Sam and Lara paid $8 million for a mansion in Los Angeles. The seller was actor Simon Kinberg. Sam and Lara listed this home for sale in February 2020 for $9.25 million. In May 2021, Sam and Lara finally accepted $8.2 million. Here's a video tour of their former property: