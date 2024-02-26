What is Laetitia Casta's Net Worth?

Laetitia Casta is a French model and actress who has a net worth of $12 million. Laetitia Casta was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 1998 to 2000. She also has modeled for such brands and companies such as L'Oreal, Guess, Yves Saint Laurent, Chanel, Dior, and Dolce & Gabbana, among many others. As an actress, she has appeared in films like "Born in 68," "Face," and "Gainsbourg: A Heroic Life."

Early Life

Laetitia Casta was born on May 11, 1978 in Pont-Audemer, Normandy, France. Her mother, Line, is also from Normandy, while her father, Dominique, is from Corsica and has half-Italian ancestry. She has an older brother named Jean-Baptiste and a younger sister named Marie-Ange. She spent her childhood in Normandy and Corsica.

Modeling Career

During a family holiday in Corsica, Casta was discovered by photographer Frederic Cresseaux when she was 15 years old in 1993. She also competed that year in the Miss Lumio contest, a beauty pageant held in Lumio, Corsica. Over the next few years, her modeling career took off. By 1997, she was selected to walk in the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She walked in the show again the following year and in 1999 and 2000. From 1998 to 2000, she was one of the company's signature Victoria's Secret Angels.

Casta also appeared in the "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" three consecutive times, as well as the Pirelli Calendar in 1999 and 2000, shot by photographers Herb Ritts and Annie Leibovitz, respectively. She was also the last muse of fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent, serving as the bride in his fashion shows from 1998 to 2001.

Additionally, she appeared in campaigns for Pantene, Guess, Tommy Hilfiger, Valentino, Givenchy, Ralph Lauren, Cacharel, Lolita Lempicka, Chanel, Dolce and Gabbana, Nina Ricci, Swarovski, Louis Vuitton, Roberto Cavalli, J. Crew, Tiffany & Co., Loewe, Bvlgari, Giorgio Armani, Miu Miu, Pepe Jeans, Escada, and XOXO, among others.

Casta has also graced the cover of over 250 magazines, including "Vogue," "Rolling Stone," "Cosmopolitan," "Vanity Fair," "Elle," "Marie Claire," "Glamour," and "Harper's Bazaar." She was also the face of fragrance campaigns for Chanel's Allure, Givenchy's Forbidden Flower, Ralph Lauren's Notorious, Nina Ricci's L'Extase, and D&G's Pour Femme.

Later in her modeling career, she continued landing high-profile gigs. In March 2010, she opened the Louis Vuitton show in Paris. The same year, she closed the Roberto Cavalli show in Milan. The following year, she walked in Paris in the Jacquemus show and appeared in campaigns for Yves Saint Laurent and Valentino.

Acting Career

In addition to her successful modeling career, Casta has also achieved success in acting. Her first role was in the 1999 film "Asterix et Obelix contre Cesar." In 2000, she appeared in "Gitano" and "La Bicyclette Bleue." The following year, she had a role in "Les ames fortes" and then in "Rue des plaisirs" in 2002. In 2003, she appeared in the film "Errance" as the character Lou. In 2004, she appeared in "Luisa Sanfelice" as the title character. In 2006, she appeared in "Le grand appartement," "La Deraison du Louvre," and "Nymphea." In 2007, she had a voice role in "Le Petit Monde du Charlotte" as Charlotte. She continued with two roles in 2008 – "Nes en 68" and "La jeune fille et les loups." For the former film, she won the Golden Swann for Best Actress at the Cabourg Film Festival. In 2009, she appeared in "Visage" and "Fleurs dans le miroir, lune dans l'eau."

In 2010, Casta had one of her most prominent roles when she appeared as Brigitte Bardot in "Gainsbourg: A Heroic Life." For her work in the film, she was nominated at the Cesar Awards in the Best Supporting Actress category. She was busy in 2011 with roles in "La nouvelle guerre des boutons," "Derriere les murs," Ostrovat," and "Rio." In 2012, she appeared in "Arbitrage" and "Do Not Disturb." She appeared in "Une histoire d'amour" in 2013 and then in "Rio 2," "A Woman as a Friend," "Des lendemains qui chantent," and "Sous les jupes des filles" in 2014. In 2016, she had a role in the short film "En Moi," which she also wrote and produced. In 2018, she appeared in "A Faithful Man" and "The Ideal Palace." She appeared in "Le Milieu de l'horizon" in 2019 and in "The Crusade" in 2021. In 2022, she had a voice role in "Coma" and then appeared in "Consent" in 2023.

Over the course of her career, she has received recognition through awards and accolades. In 2012, she was named a Chevalier dans l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the France Minister of Culture and Communication. In 2021, she was given the Excellence Award at the 74th Locarno Film Festival.

Personal Life

In 2001, Casta gave birth to a daughter. The father is photographer Stephane Sednaoui, whom Casta had been in a relationship with. Casta was engaged to Italian actor Stefano Accorsi, though they did not marry. They did have a son together in 2006 and a daughter in 2009. In June 2017, Casta married her boyfriend of two years, French actor Louis Garrel. In March 2021, Casta gave birth to her fourth child, a son.

Casta has devoted much of her free time to involvement in various humanitarian and philanthropic organizations. She has been involved with Porteurs d'Eau, Action Innocence, and Action Contre la Faim, among others.