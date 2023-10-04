What Is Kristen Doute's Net Worth?

Kristen Doute is an American actress, author, entrepreneur, clothing designer, and reality television personality who has a net worth of $1 million. Kristen Doute is best known for her time on the Bravo reality television series "Vanderpump Rules," which she starred on from 2013 to 2020.

Kristen was fired from the show in June 2020 over a racist incident involving a fellow cast member, but in March 2023, it was announced that she would be returning to the series for season 10. As an actress, Doute has appeared in the films "Behind Your Eyes" (2011), "23 Minutes to Sunrise" (2012), "Blood on Canvas" (2013), and "Cats Dancing on Jupiter" (2015). She published the book "He's Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It" in 2020, and she began co-hosting the podcast "Sex, Love, and What Else Matters" with Luke Broderick in 2022. She founded the clothing line James Mae in 2014, and she launched the pinot grigio wines Basic Witch Potion No. 1 and Basic Witch Potion No. 2 with her "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder in 2019.

Firing

In June 2020, Kristen, Stassi Schroeder, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni were fired by Bravo over resurfaced racist comments and actions. Stassi and Kristen were fired after it was revealed that they called police to accuse a black cast member, Faith Stowers, of committing theft. The two had seen an article in the "Daily Mail" that showed a black woman stealing, and they called the police to claim to it was Faith when it was clearly a different person.

Early Life

Kristen Doute was born Kristen Louise Doute on February 17, 1983, in Dearborn, Michigan. Doute is of Irish and Lebanese descent.

Career

After moving to Los Angeles, Kristen took a job as a server at the West Hollywood restaurant SUR Restaurant & Lounge, which is owned by Lisa Vanderpump. In 2013, she began appearing on the Bravo reality series "Vanderpump Rules," which follows the lives of the staff at SUR, Tom Tom Restaurant, and Pump Restaurant. Doute was a main cast member until 2020, then she returned for season 10 in 2023. She has appeared in more than 160 episodes of the show.

In 2014, Kristen launched the James Mae clothing line, and she relaunched it with Magen Mattox in 2019, offering clothing "made of either recycled fabrics or fabrics made from recycled water bottles." That year Doute also released two pinot grigio wines, Basic Witch Potion No. 1 and Basic Witch Potion No. 2, with Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney through Stephen Amell's Nocking Point Wines. Nocking Point stopped selling both wines after Kristen and Stassi were fired from "Vanderpump Rules," but in April 2023, the company announced that it was relaunching Basic Witch Potion No. 1.

Personal Life

From 2007 to 2013, Kristen was in a relationship with "Vanderpump Rules" castmate Tom Sandoval, but they split up as a result of Doute's affair with Jax Taylor, another "Vanderpump Rules" co-star. She later dated James Kennedy, who is also on the show, and photographer Brian Carter. In 2020, Kristen began a relationship with realtor Alex Menache, but they split up in June 2022. In late 2022, Doute revealed that she was in a relationship with her ""Sex, Love, and What Else Matters" co-host Luke Broderick. Kristen has been a vegetarian since the '90s, and in 2016, she launched Vegiholic, a vegetarian lifestyle website. She told "Bustle," "I don't have a culinary background, so I'm not trying to pretend that I'm a chef or I'm a dietician or whatever. Everything that's on the blog right now is kind of stuff I messed around in the kitchen with. I think the hardest part for me with this blog has been actually writing recipes, because I've never done that before."

Real Estate

In 2019, Kristen spent $1 million on a 1,770 square foot home in the Valley Village area of Los Angeles. She put the three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home on the market for $1.3 million in 2021.