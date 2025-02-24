What is Kristanna Loken's Net Worth?

Kristanna Loken is an actress and former model who has a net worth of $1 million. Kristanna Loken had her breakthrough role as the cyborg assassin T-X in the 2003 science-fiction action film "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines." She went on to appear in such films as "BloodRayne," "Bounty Killer," "Mercenaries," and "Darkness of Man." Loken has also acted in several television series, including "As the World Turns," "Unhappily Ever After," "Mortal Kombat: Conquest," "Painkiller Jane," and "The L Word."

Early Life

Kristanna Loken was born on October 8, 1979 in Ghent, New York to Rande, a model, and Chris, a writer, apple farmer, and former actor. She is of Norwegian descent, and has a sister named Tanya.

Career Beginnings in Modeling

Encouraged by her mother to become a model, Loken participated in the annual fashion modeling event Elite Model Look in 1994. She finished as the third runner-up.

Television Career

In 1994, the same year she began her modeling career, Loken made her television debut on the CBS soap opera "As the World Turns." She played Dani Andropoulos, becoming the third actress to play the role. Loken subsequently appeared in episodes of "New York Undercover" and "Law & Order." In 1996, she began recurring roles in three series: the ABC sitcoms "Aliens in the Family" and "Boy Meets World" and the WB sitcom "Unhappily Ever After." The following year, Loken began playing the main role of Janine Kelly in the first season of the syndicated series "Pensacola: Wings of Gold." She also had guest roles on "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," "Star Trek: Voyager," and "Just Shoot Me!" Loken had her next main role from 1998 to 1999, as Taja in "Mortal Kombat: Conquest," based on the "Mortal Kombat" video game franchise. In the latter year, she appeared in episodes of "Sliders" and "Pacific Blue."

Kicking off the new millennium, Loken starred in the short-lived WB series "D.C." Next, from 2001 to 2002, she had a recurring role in the short-lived ABC legal drama series "Philly." Loken went on to star as Brunhild in the 2004 German two-part miniseries "Die Nibelungen," which was a massive hit in its native country. Three years later, she starred as the titular character in the short-lived series "Painkiller Jane," based on the comic book character of the same name. From 2007 to 2008, she played Paige Sobel on Showtime's "The L Word." Later, from 2011 to 2012, Loken played Rebecca Lang on the USA Network's "Burn Notice." Over the remainder of the decade, she had guest roles on such shows as "Girl Meets World," "Lethal Weapon," and "Dark Stories."

Film Career

Following roles in "Academy Boyz," "Gangland," and "Air Panic," Loken had her breakthrough role playing the cyborg assassin T-X in the 2003 science-fiction action film "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines." The third installment in the "Terminator" film franchise, it became one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Loken went on to star as the titular character in Uwe Boll's 2005 horror film "BloodRayne," based on the video game franchise of the same name. The year after that, she starred in the drama "Lime Salted Love." In 2007, Loken had a supporting role in Uwe Boll's adaptation of the video game series "Dungeon Siege," and in 2009 she starred in Boll's drama "Darfur."

In 2011, Loken appeared in the direct-to-DVD releases "S.W.A.T.: Firefight" and "The Legend of Awesomest Maximus." She was next in the 2013 films "Bounty Killer" and "Fighting for Freedom." In 2014, Loken starred in the action thrillers "Black Rose" and "Mercenaries" and the science-fiction action film "Hunting the Phantom." Later in the decade, she starred in the romantic thriller "Body of Deceit." In the early 2020s, Loken starred in the action films "Repeater" and "Darkness of Man" and the drama "Dark Night of the Soul." After those, she had a supporting role in the 2025 drama "No Address," starring William Baldwin.

Personal Life

Loken is openly bisexual. In 2008, she got married to Canadian actor Noah Danby, with whom she acted in "Painkiller Jane." The couple separated the following year, and Loken reportedly began dating a woman. Later, in 2016, Loken gave birth to a son with her boyfriend Jonathan Bates.

Real Estate

In 2005, Kristanna paid $862,000 for a home in Burbank, California. She sold this home in 2015 for $950,000. In 2019, she paid $525,000 for a home in Chatsworth, California.