What Is Kiana Kim's Net Worth?

Kiana Kim is a Korean-American "Playboy" model and reality television star who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Kiana Kim gained fame in 2013 when she was revealed as the fiancé of legendary baseball player Pete Rose. Pete Rose was famously banned from baseball in 1989 for betting on games.

Pete and Kiana starred on the 2013 reality series "Pete Rose: Hits and Mrs." Kim has worked as a flight attendant and real estate agent, and she has appeared in "Playboy" magazine several times.

Early Life

Kiana Kim was born on March 30, 1980, in Seoul, South Korea. Kiana's family moved to America when she was 5 years old. Kim earned a Business Marketing degree from Arizona State.

Modeling Career

After graduating from college, Kiana became a flight attendant for Korean Airlines. After having children, she became a realtor, and she later opened a hair salon. In 2009, Kim got involved with "Playboy" magazine, and the following year, she gained attention after appearing on "The Howard Stern Show" with her then-boyfriend, now-fiancé Pete Rose, who is nearly 40 years her senior.

Reality TV

In 2013, the couple starred on the reality series "Pete Rose: Hits & Mrs.," which aired six episodes. The show followed Pete and Kiana as they planned to marry while balancing very busy schedules. Further complicating the relationship was the fact that Kiana lived in Los Angeles and Pete lives full-time in Las Vegas. The first four episodes aired on TLC, and the final two aired on Destination America. The first episode was watched by .78 million viewers. Kim appeared in the 2013 film "Virtually Heroes," which featured Mark Hamill and premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. In 2013, Kiana also appeared on "The Playboy Morning Show" and "The Jeff Probst Show," and the following year, Kim and Rose were in an episode of the Animal Planet reality series "Tanked" titled "Pete Rose Scores a Tank."

Personal Life

Kiana Kim began a relationship with Pete Rose while he was separated from his second wife, who he divorced in 2011. The couple has been together since at least 2009, and they became engaged in 2011. The appeared together in a 2014 Skechers commercial that aired during the Super Bowl.

Kim has two children from a previous relationship, son Ashton and daughter Cassie, and they were both featured on "Pete Rose: Hits & Mrs."

According to a lawsuit filed by Pete's previous wife in April 2018, Kim and Rose enjoy a comfortable life thanks to his roughly $100,000 monthly income from personal appearances and autograph signings. Meanwhile the ex-wife claims that she is owed money, and Pete refuses to stop gambling or settle their proceedings.

