Kevin Kreider Net Worth: Kevin Kreider is an American model and reality television star who has a net worth of $10,000. Kevin Kreider first became internationally famous in January 2021 after he debuted on the Netflix reality series "Bling Empire".

Kevin was born in Seoul, South Korea. He was adopted at the age of three by an American family from Philadelphia. Growing up he never quite felt like he fit in. He wasn't authentically "Asian" enough for the Asian kids, and wasn't "American" enough for the white kids.

Kevin eventually chose to pursue a career as a model and actor. He famously was the very first Asian-American shirtless greeter at the Fifth Avenue location of Abercrombie and Fitch in New York City. He soon landed appearances in publications including Men's Health and Men's Fitness while also being featured in campaigns for brands like Gillette and Peloton.

In 2014, the stress of his modeling career was so bad that he developed Alopecia Areata. He temporarily lost all of his hair which caused all modeling gigs to dry up. Thankfully the condition improved but at this point Kevin made the decision to switch from modeling to acting. He also decided to move to Los Angeles.

Bling Empire: Kevin is a cast member on the reality series "Bling Ring" which debuted on Netflix in January 2021. The show highlights the lives of several fabulously wealthy Asian-Americans living in Los Angeles. Kevin is not fabulously wealthy. He is decidedly normal. On the show he somewhat serves as the voice for the audience, a normal person hanging out with abnormal people.

Despite what several articles have reported, Kevin is NOT worth $10 million. At the time the show debuted, he was sharing a modest LA apartment with several roommates. His share of the rent was $1,000 per month. By comparison, his Bling cast mate Jaime Xie revealed on an episode that her rent is $19,000.