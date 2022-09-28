Kelly Carlson Net Worth:

What Is Kelly Carlson's Net Worth?

Kelly Carlson is an American actress and model who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Kelly Carlson is best known for starring as Kimber Henry on the FX medical drama "Nip/Tuck" (2003–2010). She appeared in a total of 54 episodes during the show's run. What was supposed to be a one episode guest spot led to a recurring role, and she subsequently became a series regular. She appeared on the show through its final season in 2010.

At the peak of her career, Kelly was frequently ranked as one of the most beautiful women on the planet by publications like Maxim.

Kelly has more than 20 acting credits to her name, including the films "3000 Miles to Graceland" (2001), "The Marine" (2006), and "Made of Honor" (2008), the TV movies "Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation" (2004) and "Degrassi Goes Hollywood" (2009) and the television series "Everwood" (2004–2006) and "Melrose Place" (2009–2010). As a model, Carlson has appeared in ad campaigns for Rembrandt, Miller Lite, and Oliver Peoples sunglasses, and she was featured on "Maxim" magazine's "Hot 100" list in 2005 and 2007. Kelly also starred as Janet Myers in the 2010 web series "Ghostfacers," which was a spin-off of The CW series "Supernatural." Carlson's Instagram bio says that she is a "Former actress of TV and Film," and as of this writing, her most recent professional acting credit is the 2020 film "The Reason," her first acting project in seven years.

Early Life

Kelly Carlson was born Kelly Lee Carlson on February 17, 1976, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is the daughter of Mary Joan and Lee Dixon Carlson. Kelly's mother was a hairdresser, and her father coached high school basketball. Carlson grew up in Bloomington, Minnesota, and studied at the Academy of Holy Angels. Kelly began riding horses at the age of 4 and became a member of the United States Pony Club. Carlson started modeling when she was 17 years old.

Career

Kelly began her acting career onstage, performing in productions such as "Charlotte's Web," "Girls Guide to Chaos," "Vanities," and "Can't Trust the Mate." In 2001, she was included on the "50 Most Beautiful" list in "Tear Sheet Magazine," and she made her film debut as a Motorcycle Gang Member in "3000 Miles to Graceland," which starred Kurt Russell and Kevin Costner.

From 2003 to 2010, Carlson played Kimber Henry on Ryan Murphy's "Nip/Tuck" alongside Dylan Walsh, Julian McMahon, and Joely Richardson. Kimber was a recurring character during the first two seasons, then Kelly became part of the main cast for the rest of the series. "Nip/Tuck" aired 100 episodes over six seasons and won a Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama and two AFI Awards for TV Program of the Year. In 2004, Carlson graced the cover of "Stuff Magazine's" October issue, appeared in the film "Paparazzi" and the TV movie "Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, and began a three-episode stint as Ada on The WB series "Everwood."

Kelly appeared in the 2005 pilot of the Fox series "Head Cases," then she guest-starred on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (2006), "CSI: Miami" (2007), and "Monk" (2009). She co-starred with John Cena and Robert Patrick in the 2006 action film "The Marine," then she appeared in the 2007 short film "Shadowbox" and the 2006 TV movie "Break-In." In 2008, Carlson starred in the romantic comedy "Made of Honor" alongside Patrick Dempsey and Michelle Monaghan. The film grossed $106.4 million against a $40 million budget and earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Movie: Bromantic Comedy. That year Kelly also appeared in the film "Player 5150," and in 2009, she had a small role as herself in the TV movie "Degrassi Goes Hollywood." From 2009 to 2010, she had a recurring role as Hollywood madam Wendi Mattison on The CW revival of "Melrose Place," and she guest-starred on ABC's "Castle" in 2010, followed by Fox's "The Finder" in 2012. In 2013, Carlson starred in the family drama "Jimmy," and in 2020, she co-starred with Louis Gossett Jr. and Tatyana Ali in "The Reason."

Personal Life

Kelly married survival instructor Dan Stanchfield on May 6, 2015, and they live in San Diego. During an Instagram Live in 2020, Carlson said that she was no longer acting, explaining, "I need to be in L.A. and we're not for my husband's work, which is down — he's in the Navy, so we're way down in southern San Diego. And that's kind of it." The couple owns a manufacturing business, and in May 2021, Kelly told Fox News' Tammy Bruce, "We make knives and I make the sheaths. And I've never made anything with my hands before. And when I can hand a knife and a sheath off to law enforcement or someone in the military – it's really cool. I've never done anything quite that profound before. So I love it.'

Kelly Carlson has supported and volunteered for charitable organizations such as Wounded Warriors and LongRun Thoroughbred Retirement Society, and in 2010, she visited Capital Hill to lobby for a bill to "prevent the inhumane transport of American horses to slaughterhouses in Mexico and Canada and stop roundups of wild horses by U.S. government authorities." Kelly has served as a spokesperson for the Minnesota-based charity Smile Network International, which is dedicated to providing reconstructive surgery for impoverished youths in developing countries. Carlson is trained in the Filipino martial art of Kali, and when she was asked how she got "involved in Filipino street-fighting" during an interview with wwe.com, she responded, "My dad was an athlete. He was always concerned with me protecting myself. I was his only daughter; the only child. He would sort of teach me how to fight a little bit, at least to not be a victim. It's a great way to take out your aggression and also how to control it."