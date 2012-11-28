Kelly Brook net worth: Kelly Brook is a British actress and glamour model who has a net worth of $10 million. Kelly Brook was born on November 23, 1979 in Rochester, Kent England. Kelly Brook attended school briefly at the Italia Conti Academy in London before leaving to pursue a modeling career. After winning a beauty competition at the age of 16, Brook began booking large ad-campaigns for companies like Foster's Beer and Renault. Her big break came when she was chosen to appear as a Page Three Girl for the Daily Star tabloid. Kelly quickly became one of the most popular glamour models of all time, appearing in magazines such as FHM, Loaded and Playboy.

In 2005, 15 million FHM magazine subscribers named Kelly the sexiest woman alive. Since then Brook has signed many lucrative endorsement deals with companies like Reebok, T-Mobile and Lynx bodyspray. In addition to her modeling career, Kelly Brook has acted in a handful of films and television shows. Her biggest acting role to date has been 2007's Piranha 3D. Kelly has dated several celebrities such as Jason Statham and Billy Zane. She was engaged to Zane briefly but the couple broke up in 2008. Kelly is currently dating rugby player Thom Evans.