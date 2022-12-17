Katie Price Net Worth:

What is Katie Price's Net Worth?

Katie Price, AKA Jordan, is an English celebrity and former glamour model who has a net worth of $1 million. Katie Price gained recognition as a glamor model in the late 90s under the pseudonym Jordan. She has appeared on numerous reality television series since then, including "I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!" and "Celebrity Big Brother," as well as her own self-focused series "Jordan," "Katie & Peter," and "Katie Price: My Crazy Life." As a nominal author, Price has published multiple novels, autobiographies, and children's books.

Katie Price began modeling as a child, and was hired to model for a children's clothing line when she was 13. Unfortunately, the photographer insisted that she model in her underwear, and it turned out he was actually a convicted pedophile. It was not a particularly auspicious way to begin her professional career. After leaving school at age 16, where she was a champion swimmer, she relaunched her modeling career. This time she was more successful, appearing in multiple British publications, including a high-profile spread on Page Three, the topless glamour model section of "The Sun" tabloid. Beginning in 1996, she became a fixture on Page Three and in various magazines, such as FHM, Nuts, Maxim, British Playboy, and Loaded. She has since also appeared on the cover of Playboy in the US, and in Vogue and Esquire. She has written columns, released books about her life, appeared on various reality shows, hosted programs, launched clothing and haircare lines, and continued to model.

Price has had many highly publicized personal relationships. She has been married three times, to include singer Peter Andre (2005-2009), professional fighter Alex Reid (2010-2011) and builder and part-time stripper Kieran Hayler, whom she married in 2013. It is public knowledge that Hayler cheated on Price and the world speculated on the fate of their marriage as Price vacillated about whether or not she would stay with him because of their kids. In June of 2014, Price told 'Mirror' (celebrity news) that she felt that she owed it to her children to give Hayler a second chance, though she also said the reconciliation ultimately was not successful.

Bankruptcy

At the peak of her career in the mid-2000s, Katie's fortune topped $40 million. Amazingly, over the ensuing decade Katie blew through the majority of her fortune. In June 2019 her finances were in such disrepair that she was forced to file for a bankruptcy debt restructuring which a U.K. court granted. Dozens of creditors reportedly lined up to seek repayment of debts owed by Ms. Price. According to her bankruptcy arrangement, she will repay what she owes at somewhat reduced levels. She also reportedly owed millions in taxes.

Early Life

Katie Price was born as Katrina Infield on May 22, 1978 in Brighton, England as the only child of Amy and Ray. She is of Italian, English, and Spanish descent. When Price was four, her father left the family, and her mother later got remarried to builder Paul Price. From the remarriage, she has an older half-brother, Daniel, and a younger half-sister, Sophie. Price was educated at Blatchington Mill School in Hove, where she excelled in swimming. Additionally, she cultivated a passion for horse riding growing up.

Modeling Career

Price began her modeling career as a child, and at the age of 13, modeled for a line of apparel. Her breakthrough came in 1996 when she began appearing in the British newspaper the Sun under the pseudonym Jordan; she soon became renowned for her regular appearances on Page 3 of the paper. Price went on to appear in such publications as the Daily Star, FHM, Nuts, Maxim, Vogue, Esquire, and the British edition of Playboy. As a model, she gained fame for her surgically-enhanced bosom.

Television Career

Since the early 2000s, Price has been a regular on television, especially on reality, documentary, and game shows. Between 2002 and 2004, she was the subject of three Channel 4 documentaries: "Jordan: The Truth About Me," "Jordan: The Model Mum," and "Jordan: You Don't Even Know Me." She subsequently began the "Katie & Peter" franchise on ITV2, which chronicled the domestic lives of Price and her then-husband Peter Andre. Shows in the series included "When Jordan Met Peter," "Jordan & Peter: Marriage and Mayhem," "Katie & Peter: The Baby Diaries," and "Katie & Peter: Stateside." Price went on to launch the series "What Katie Did Next" after her divorce from Andre. The show was rebranded a few times over the years, first as "Katie" and then as "Katie Price: My Crazy Life."

Among her other notable television appearances, Price competed on the third and ninth seasons of the survival reality show "I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!" She has also appeared on such game shows as "Celebrity Juice," "Deal or No Deal," "Safeword," "Reality Bites," "The Crystal Maze," and "Celebrity Masterchef." In 2015, Price was the winner of the 15th season of the British version of "Celebrity Big Brother." Meanwhile, between 2015 and 2018, she was a regular panelist on the talk show "Loose Women."

Books

Price has released a large number of books, the first 14 of which were ghostwritten by Rebecca Farnworth. Among her titles are the autobiographies "Being Jordan," "A Whole New World," "Love, Lipstick and Lies" and "Reborn." Her novels include "Angel," "Crystal," "Sapphire," "Santa Baby," and "In the Name of Love." Price also has two children's book series: "Perfect Ponies" and "Mermaids & Pirates."

Business Endeavors

As a businesswoman, Price has a line of nutrition supplements that has been criticized for being overly expensive and unnecessary. She also has a perfume called Stunning, and a line of equestrian apparel called KP Equestrian.

Music Career

Although not a singer, Price released a single entitled "Free to Love Again" in the summer of 2010. Earlier, she collaborated with her then-husband Peter Andre on his 2006 studio album "A Whole New World."

Marriages and Relationships

Price has had multiple romantic relationships and marriages. With her former boyfriend Dwight Yorke, she had her first child in 2002; the child, Harvey, was born blind and was later diagnosed with autism and Prader-Willi syndrome. In 2005, Price wed her first husband, singer and television personality Peter Andre, whom she had met on the reality show "I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!" The couple had a son named Junior and a daughter named Princess. Price had a miscarriage in 2009, and got divorced from Andre later in the year. She went on to date MMA fighter and actor Alex Reid, whom she married in early 2010. The pair split in early 2011 and divorced in 2012. Price wed her third husband, Kieran Hayler, in early 2013. They had a son and a daughter before divorcing in 2021 due to Hayler's extramarital affair. Before the divorce was finalized, Price was briefly engaged to Kris Boyson.

Legal and Health Issues

Since 2008, Price has had many run-ins with the law, mostly in relation to driving incidents. She has been issued frequent warnings and driving bans for various reasons, including for failing to properly control her vehicle, speeding, failing to stop at a red light, drunk driving, and violating the conditions of previous bans. In the spring of 2018, Price was carjacked, robbed, and reportedly raped in South Africa; she subsequently suffered a mental breakdown and tried to kill herself. The following year, she was fined and issued a restraining order for shouting at a woman on a school playground. Due to her many troubles, Price declared bankruptcy in late 2019.