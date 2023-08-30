What is Katie Maloney's net worth?

Katie Maloney is an American Music Supervisor and waitress who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Katie Maloney gained fame as one of the stars of Bravo's reality show, "Vanderpump Rules." Vanderpump Rules captures the lives of several servers at Los Angeles restaurants owned by "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Vanderpump.

When she first began appearing on the show Katie Maloney was a server at a restaurant called SUR. Maloney is also known for her relationship with co-star Tom Schwartz. Tom has gone on to have a much larger role in the Vanderpump organization. In February 2019 he and fellow castmate Tom Sandoval opened a bar together in West Hollywood called Tom Toms. Tom and Katie married in 2016. They split in March 2022.

Early Life

Katie Maloney was born on January 16, 1987 in Park City, Utah. She grew up with her brothers, Rock and Joey, who later became a photographer and director. She is the daughter of Teri Noble Maloney and Richard Maloney. She grew up in Utah and attended school there but was interested in becoming an actress from a young age. She decided to move to New York when she was 20 to pursue work in the entertainment industry.

Career

In 2008, Maloney appeared in "A True Story," a drama series that aired 15 episodes on YouTube. She also appeared in "Harper's Globe" and "American Cowslip." In 2010, she worked as a music supervisor and producer for the series "BlackBox TV."

Maloney's career in the public eye really took off in 2013 when she joined "Vanderpump Rules," a reality series on the Bravo channel that follows the servers and bartenders who work at the SUR restaurant in Los Angeles, which is owned by Lisa Vanderpump. Maloney worked as a waitress at SUR and was on the series since its debut in 2013. For the first season, Maloney and other cast members were paid $5,000 per episode, on top of their earnings as servers. She later began earning more on the show.

While on the show, Maloney has been the center of various storylines and dramas. Her friendship with other waitresses like Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder was frequently depicted on the show. At one point, Maloney gained some weight which she was teased for by castmates Lala and James Kennedy. This led to a storyline about body-shaming.

Additionally, Maloney's relationship with Tom Schwartz has also been heavily followed on the show. The two had met during the first season and were later married. The ups and downs of their relationship were heavily covered on the show, as the two fought at times and Schwartz was at one point accused of infidelity. After their divorce, the former couple's relationship was also a talking point on the show as the two tried to maintain friendly relations, given their large number of mutual friends and the interconnectedness of their lives.

In addition to being a featured cast member on "Vanderpump Rules," Maloney co-founded and runs the website "Pucker and Pout," a beauty, fashion, and lifestyle site. An episode in the fourth season of the show features the launch party of the business venture. After a few years, the brand largely shut down though.

As Maloney's stardom has increased, she stopped working at SUR but still appeared on "Vanderpump Rules" as a cast member, as the show still follows some of the prominent former workers of the restaurant as Lisa Vanderpump has developed close personal friendships and relationships with many of them.

Maloney has also been involved in other business ventures. She has partnered with one of her best friends, Ariana Madix, also of "Vanderpump Rules," to create a sandwich shop called "Something About Her." The shop was slated to open in May of 2023 but lacked the proper permits and opened later in the year. The two friends can be seen discussing the idea in the later seasons of the show and they planned a soft opening of the shop which was depicted in the show's tenth season. Many scenes in season ten of "Vanderpump Rules" took place at the West Hollywood location of the sandwich shop as Maloney and Madix planned the menu, set up décor, worked with food stylists, and coordinated the official opening. Maloney has stated that opening a restaurant like this has been a goal for a long time, as restaurant work is now in her blood since working at SUR.

Personal Life

In 2013, Maloney met Tom Schwartz when she joined "Vanderpump Rules." During the course of the show, they began dating and were engaged after two years. In 2016, they got married in California and then had a second legal marriage ceremony in Las Vegas in 2019. They had homes together both in Los Angeles and in Las Vegas. In March of 2022, the couple announced on Instagram that they had been separated for the last 12 months. Maloney then filed for divorce which was finalized in October of 2022. The former couple still share custody of one of their dogs but live in separate apartments after selling the homes they owned together.

After her divorce from Schwartz, Maloney began dating again and started a relationship with actor Satchel Clendenin. She was also linked to "White Lotus" actor Lukas Gage. However, their relationship was never officially confirmed.

Real Estate

In May 2019, Tom and Katie moved into a $1.9 million home in the LA suburbs. After separating in early 2022, Tom and Katie listed their home for sale. They ultimately accepted $2.6 million in July 2022.