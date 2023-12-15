What Is Kathryn Dennis' Net Worth?

Kathryn Calhoun Dennis is a model, a Southern socialite, and reality television star who has a net worth of $800 thousand. From 2014 to 2022, Kathryn Dennis appeared on the hit Bravo reality series "Southern Charm." She is the ex-girlfriend of "Southern Charm" star / former South Carolina State Treasurer Thomas Ravenel. Dennis is known on the show and in her home state of South Carolina as a descendant of John C. Calhoun, the seventh Vice President of the United States. Kathryn was not selected to be an official cast member during the first season, but she made waves on the show by having flings with several of the cast members and playing out on camera her pregnancy announcement with Thomas Ravenel. For her role on "Southern Charm," Dennis earned a salary of $25,000 per episode.

Early Life

Kathryn Dennis was born Kathryn Calhoun Dennis on August 5, 1992, in Charleston, South Carolina. She is the daughter of Allison and Luke Dennis, and her grandfather, Rembert C. Dennis, was one of the most influential legislators of his time, serving nearly 50 years in the South Carolina House of Representatives and the South Carolina Senate. Kathryn graduated from Berkeley High School in 2009, then she enrolled at the University of South Carolina to study fashion, journalism, and communication. As a college student, Dennis volunteered for the Red Ribbon Week Campaign and the Andre Bauer For Governor Campaign, and she was the creative director and recruitment chairperson for the University of South Carolina College Republicans. She also raised funds for Race for the Cure and modelled for the 2012 benefit Couture for a Cure.

Career

Before appearing on "Southern Charm," Kathryn worked as a page at the South Carolina Senate and took an internship in the Lieutenant Governor's office. She was a guest star on "Southern Charm" during the show's first season in 2014, and she was promoted to a main cast member for season two. In early 2023, Dennis announced that she was leaving the series after eight seasons, stating, "What a wild ride it's been! Can you believe I was 21 when I first started filming 'Southern Charm,' back in its first season? That was in 2013, and in the decade that followed, it's safe to say my life changed in ways I could never imagine. It hasn't always been easy, but I'm so lucky to have had reality cameras there, capturing so many moments that I'll never forget (and a few, even, that I'd like to)." Kathryn appeared in more than 110 episodes of the show. She also launched the Kensie + Saint line of children's furniture. She was a brand ambassador for Gwynn's, a department store in Charleston, but she was dropped after she exchanged Twitter DMs with activist Mika Gadsden that were considered racist.

Personal Life

Although Kathryn and Thomas Ravenel have a 29-year age gap between them, it did not stop them from getting serious both on camera and off. After filming ceased, Ravenel and Dennis decided to go forward with having a baby. They ended up having two children together, daughter Kensington and son St. Julien, before breaking up in 2016. The former couple engaged in a custody battle, and in May 2023, Thomas was awarded sole custody of their children due to Kathryn's "drug use, negligent parenting and a series of reckless actions that placed her minor children in danger." In September 2023, Dennis shared photos of herself with her children on Instagram with the caption, "When I am with you I feel so alive again…even when you can't see me or hear me I am always thinking of you…know that our love connects us by an invisible string, always. I know that we will make it through these tough times and they won't last forever🙏♥️ sending strength to all the co-parents out there. No matter the situation, being without your children is the most difficult pain you must carry each and every day you are without them. It's so unnatural and such a drawn out devastation. We need each others love and support — here's to hope for the future. ♥️" In 2020, Kathryn began a relationship with Chleb Ravenell, and they moved in together during the spring of 2021. They later split up, and their break-up was televised in a July 2022 episode of "Southern Charm."

Real Estate

In June 2019, Dennis put her five-story Charleston home on the market for $1.8 million. The pink home includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms.