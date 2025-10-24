What is Katherine Webb's net worth?

Katherine Webb is an American beauty queen and model who has a net worth of $6 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband, former NFL player A.J. McCarron.

Katherine Webb rose to national prominence during the 2013 BCS National Championship Game, when ESPN cameras captured her in the stands cheering for then-boyfriend and Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron. The viral moment catapulted her to instant fame, earning hundreds of thousands of social media followers overnight and leading to appearances in the "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" and on the reality show "Splash." Before that moment, Webb had already built an accomplished pageant career, having been crowned Miss Alabama USA in 2012 and placing in the Top 10 at Miss USA. Over the years, she has transitioned from modeling to entrepreneurship and real estate while focusing on family life. Known for her faith, poise, and resilience, Webb has balanced fame, business, and motherhood with a sense of purpose and self-determination that has outlasted the viral spotlight that first made her famous.

Early Life and Education

Katherine Elizabeth Webb was born on April 24, 1989, in Montgomery, Alabama, and raised in Phenix City. She attended Northside High School in Columbus, Georgia, before enrolling at Auburn University, where she graduated in 2011 with a degree in business management and administration. While at Auburn, she was active in philanthropy and community service. Webb's early modeling experiences and pageant ambitions began in her teens, setting the stage for her eventual success in the world of beauty competitions.

Pageant Career

Webb first competed in Miss Georgia USA in 2007, finishing in the Top 15 and winning the "Miss Photogenic Georgia USA" award. Five years later, she captured the title of Miss Alabama USA 2012, which led her to the Miss USA competition later that year, where she placed in the Top 10. Her elegance and composure during the competition helped her gain recognition beyond Alabama's pageant scene and provided her first national exposure.

Rise to Fame

Webb's sudden rise to fame came during the 2013 BCS National Championship Game, when ESPN commentator Brent Musburger famously remarked on her beauty while she appeared on camera. Within hours, her social media following exploded from just a few thousand to more than 175,000. The viral moment sparked national conversation about media attention, gender, and celebrity. Webb quickly became one of the most recognized faces in college football culture and received widespread media coverage. That exposure led to her appearing in the 2013 "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue," as well as national talk shows and commercial opportunities.

Modeling and Media Work

Following her viral breakthrough, Webb signed modeling and endorsement deals, appearing in magazines, campaigns, and television projects. She was a contestant on the reality diving competition series "Splash," where she finished among the top competitors. Over time, Webb shifted her focus away from entertainment and toward business pursuits. She earned her real estate license and began working in Alabama's property market while developing lifestyle and brand collaborations that align with her family-centered image. In 2024, Webb announced a new professional chapter, signing with a marketing and brand development agency to relaunch her modeling and media career on her own terms.

Personal Life

Katherine Webb married A.J. McCarron on July 12, 2014, in Orange Beach, Alabama. The couple has three sons: Tripp, Cash, and Gunnar. Webb has spoken openly about the importance of faith and family in her life, explaining that she intentionally stepped back from the public eye to raise her children and focus on building long-term stability outside of Hollywood. The McCarrons continue to reside in Alabama, where they remain active in community and charitable efforts.