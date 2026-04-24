What is Kari Wells' net worth?

Kari Wells is a British-born television personality, entrepreneur, and real estate investor who has a net worth of $8 million.

Kari Wells is best known for her role on Bravo's "Married to Medicine." As an original cast member when the series debuted in 2013, Kari brought an international perspective and polished presence to the show, quickly becoming a memorable figure within the ensemble. Although she stepped back from a full-time role after the first season, she has remained a recurring presence as a "Friend" of the cast, maintaining close ties with the group. Outside of television, Kari has built a diverse professional portfolio that includes modeling, production work, business management, and real estate development. Known for her sophistication, multilingual abilities, and global outlook, she has balanced her public persona with a deeply personal journey marked by both success and resilience.

Early Life and Education

Kari Wells was born and raised in Yorkshire, England, as the youngest child in a large family. Her upbringing was shaped by a multicultural influence, as her father was born in Egypt and her grandparents encouraged a deep appreciation for travel and global perspectives. From a young age, she developed an interest in the performing arts, particularly dance and theater, which helped cultivate the confidence and charisma that would later define her public image.

She pursued formal training in ballet at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dance in London. While she initially considered a professional career in dance, she ultimately chose a different path. Over time, her international experiences contributed to her becoming a self-taught polyglot, and she is fluent in multiple languages, including French and Spanish.

Career

At the age of 22, Kari relocated from the United Kingdom to Aspen, Colorado, where she began working as a model before transitioning into film and television. She eventually launched her own production company, gaining experience behind the camera as well as in front of it.

In 2013, she gained national recognition as an original cast member on Married to Medicine, appearing alongside personalities such as Jacqueline Walters, Simone Whitmore, Quad Webb, Toya Bush-Harris, and Mariah Huq. While she stepped away from a full-time role after the first season, she has continued to appear on the show in a recurring capacity.

Beyond reality television, Kari has established herself as a businesswoman. She serves as the Chief Financial Officer of her husband's medical practice and is actively involved in real estate investment and development. She has also explored acting, appearing on the series "The Haves and the Have Nots," and authored a children's anti-bullying book titled "The Pink Monkey."

Personal Life

Kari met her husband, Duncan Wells, while living in Aspen. Originally from Colombia, Dr. Wells later relocated with Kari to Atlanta, where they built both his medical practice and their family life. The couple has two children, a daughter named Alexa and a son named Bryson.

In recent years, Kari has opened up about several deeply personal challenges. She survived a violent armed robbery at her Atlanta home, an experience that led to severe post-traumatic stress and prompted significant changes to her family's security and living arrangements. She has also spoken publicly about overcoming an eating disorder during her early modeling career and coping with the loss of her sister to an overdose.