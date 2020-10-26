Kamiah Adams net worth: Kamiah Adams is a Puerto Rican American reality show personality who has a net worth of $500 thousand. She is best known for dating Bradley Beal and Lil' Fizz and appearing on the TV series Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

Kamiah Adams was born in Puerto Rico in March 1993 and resides in Los Angeles, California. In 2015 she appeared on five episodes of the VH1 reality television series Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. She is also an actress and model. Kamiah Adams has dated Lil' Fizz as well as Bradley Beal. She had a son Bradley Emmanuel Beal II in 2018. Lil' Fizz is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He was the youngest member of the rap group B2K. Lil' Fizz also appeared in the films You Got Served and Steppin: The Movie. Bradley Beal is a professional basketball player who is best known for being a shooting guard with the Washington Wizards.