What is Kaia Gerber's Net Worth?

Kaia Gerber is an American model and actress who has a net worth of $5 million. Kaia Gerber was born in Los Angeles, California in September 2001. She is the daughter of super model Cindy Crawford and Casamigos founder/entrepreneur, Rande Gerber.

Kaia Gerber has modeled for several magazines including Vogue, Pop Magazine, and Teen Vogue. Gerber made her runway debut in 2017 and has walked for fashion houses including Burberry, Marc Jacobs, Coach, Alexander Wang, Fendi, Chanel, Versace, Moschino, and more. She was the face of the Marc Jacobs Daisy fragrance in 2018 and created her first collection KarlxKaia with Karl Lagerfeld in 2018. Kaia Gerber received the Model of the Year award at the 2018 The Fashion Awards.

As an actress, Gerber has acted on television in the horror anthology series "American Horror Story" and its spinoff "American Horror Stories," and on the big screen in "Babylon" and "Bottoms."

Early Life and Education

Kaia Gerber was born on September 3, 2001 in Los Angeles, California to supermodel and actress Cindy Crawford and businessman and model Rande Gerber. She has an older brother named Presley who also became a model. Gerber is of German, French, Danish, and English descent through her mother, and of German-Jewish descent through her father. Growing up, the family celebrated both Christmas and the regular Jewish holidays. As a teenager, Gerber took online classes through Malibu High School.

Modeling Career

Gerber began her modeling career when she was only 10, promoting Versace's junior line Young Versace. She went on to make her runway debut at the age of 16 in 2017, walking for Raf Simons's Calvin Klein Collection. Gerber walked on runways for numerous fashion houses in the years after that, including Marc Jacobs; Coach; Prada; Fendi; Tom Ford; Lanvin; Givenchy; Valentino; Chanel; Burberry; Michael Kors; Anna Sui; Isabel Marrant; Alexander Wang; and Stella McCartney, among others. She has also appeared in dozens of editorials and graced the covers of various fashion magazines, such as i-D, Pop Magazine, and several international editions of Vogue, including ones in France, Japan, India, and China.

Among her other modeling appearances, Gerber has been featured in myriad ad campaigns for major fashion brands. She was in the Miu Miu eyewear ad campaign in 2016, and in Omega's ad campaign in 2017. In 2018, Gerber was featured in campaigns for Versace, Calvin Klein, and Saint Laurent, and starred in campaigns for Chanel handbags and Marc Jacobs's fragrance Daisy. For her work, she was named Model of the Year at the Fashion Awards. Subsequently, in 2019, Gerber starred in ad campaigns for Jimmy Choo, Stella McCartney, and Fendi, and debuted as the new face of YSL Beauty. She went on to star in an ad campaign for Louis Vuitton in 2020 that was photographed by Craig McDean. The year after that, she graced her first American Vogue cover.

Acting Career

Gerber made her acting debut in 2016 in the television film "Sister Cities," based on the play of the same name by Colette Freedman. She played the teenaged version of Carolina Shaw, played as an adult by Stana Katic. Gerber had her next significant role in 2021, playing Ruby McDaniel in three episodes of the horror anthology series "American Horror Stories," a spinoff of "American Horror Story." She also appeared in the tenth season of "American Horror Story," subtitled "Double Feature," playing the character Kendall Carr.

In 2022, Gerber made her first appearance on the big screen with a small part in Damien Chazelle's epic satire of classical Hollywood, "Babylon." The film stars Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Diego Calva. Gerber had a larger role the next year in the teen sex comedy "Bottoms," playing Brittany. Other members of the cast include Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri, Havana Rose Liu, Nicholas Galitzine, and Marshawn Lynch. Among Gerber's other credits is the Apple TV+ period comedy miniseries "Palm Royale," based on Juliet McDaniel's novel "Mr. & Mrs. American Pie."

Personal Life

From late 2019 to early 2020, Gerber dated comedian and actor Pete Davidson, of "Saturday Night Live" fame. After that relationship, she dated Australian actor Jacob Elordi, best known for his roles in the Netflix teen film franchise "The Kissing Booth" and the HBO teen series "Euphoria." The pair broke up after a year. In late 2021, Gerber began dating actor Austin Butler, known for his Oscar-nominated portrayal of Elvis Presley in the Baz Luhrmann film "Elvis."