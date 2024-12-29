What Is Joanna Angel's Net Worth?

Joanna Angel is an American adult film actress, director, and writer who has a net worth of $2 million. In 2002, Joanna Angel started the production company Burning Angel, which helped the alt-adult scene grow with alternative performers in hardcore scenes. Angel has more than 250 acting credits to her name as well as another 220 directing credits and 50 writing credits. She was named one of the 12 most popular stars in adult film by CNBC in 2011, and she was inducted into both the AVN Hall of Fame and the XRCO Hall of Fame in 2016. Angel has also won multiple AVN Awards for Best Porn Star Website for JoannaAngel.com. She dated fellow adult star James Deen for six years and later described the time as "violent and scary." Joanna has appeared in episodes of the TV series "The Owl in Echo Park" and "Racquetball" and in the documentary "Doc of the Dead."

Early Life

Joanna Angel was born Joanna Mostov on December 25, 1980, in Brooklyn, New York. She is the daughter of an American father and an Israeli mother, and she grew up in Bergen County, New Jersey. Joanna attended Cherry Hill Elementary School, and after graduating from River Dell Regional High School in the late '90s, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in English literature from Rutgers University. At Rutgers, she also minored in Film Studies. The Jewish Telegraphic Agency stated that Angel was the first person raised in Orthodox Judaism to work in the porn industry. As a teenager, Joanna took jobs at Applebee's and a kosher fast food restaurant, and during college, she worked at Happy's Health Grille. After returning to Boston, she launched BurningAngel.com, an "indie-punk-porn" website, with Mitch Fontaine.

Career

Joanna previously modeled for the softcore pornography website SuicideGirls. She has starred in and produced pornographic zombie films such as 2012's "Evil Head" and 2013's "The Walking Dead: A Hardcore Parody," and according to the book "Encyclopedia of the Zombie: The Walking Dead in Popular Culture and Myth," she is "regarded as a major influence in the mainstreaming of alt porn." Angel has appeared in more than 250 films, winning awards for many of them, including "Rebel Girl," "Cindy Queen of Hell," and "Talk Derby to Me."

She has directed over 220 films, beginning with "Joanna's Angels" in 2005, and she has been honored by the NightMoves Awards, Inked Awards, XRCO Awards, and XCritic Awards. For her writing, Joanna has won AVN Awards for "Evil Tiki Babes" and "Casey: A True Story." She briefly penned a sex advice column for the music magazine "Spin," and she wrote a chapter for the book "Naked Ambition." In 2011, CNBC included Angel in its "The Dirty Dozen: Porn's Most Popular Stars" list, and she had a cameo as herself on the Adult Swim series "Childrens Hospital." In 2013, she had roles in the independent film "Scrapper" and the musical comedy "Skum Rocks!," followed by the films "The Owl in Echo Park" and the Kevin Nealon show "Racquetball" in 2014. That year she was also featured in the documentary "Doc of the Dead."

Personal Life

Joanna was in a relationship with fellow adult film star James Deen from 2005 to 2011. During a December 2015 interview on "The Jason Ellis Show," she described the relationship as "violent and scary." Angel married adult film actor Aaron "Small Hands" Thompson on October 31, 2016. Joanna is a Democrat, and she endorsed Bernie Sanders during the Democratic primaries for the 2016 presidential election.

Awards

Angel has won numerous awards, including more than a dozen AVN Awards as well as several XRCO Awards, XBIZ Awards, and NightMoves Awards. She was inducted into the NightMoves Hall of Fame in 2013, the Inked Awards Hall of Fame in 2015, the AVN Hall of Fame and XRCO Hall of Fame in 2016, and the Urban X Hall of Fame in 2023. At the Inked Awards, she was honored with the Achievement Award in 2013 and the Director of the Year award in 2014.