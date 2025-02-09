What is Jill Goodacre's net worth?

Jill Goodacre is an American actress and former model who has a net worth of $45 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband of many years, singer/actor, Harry Connick, Jr.

Jill Goodacre gained prominence in the 1980s and early 1990s as one of Victoria's Secret's primary models. Her work with the then-nascent lingerie brand played a significant role in its rise to global prominence. Beyond modeling, Goodacre ventured into acting, appearing in television shows and music videos. She is also known for her marriage to musician and actor Harry Connick Jr., with whom she has three daughters.

Early Life

Born on March 29, 1964, in Lubbock, Texas, Jill Goodacre was raised in Boulder, Colorado. She is the daughter of real estate broker William Goodacre and renowned sculptor Glenna Goodacre, who designed the Vietnam Women's Memorial in Washington, D.C., and the Sacagawea dollar coin. Growing up in a creative environment, Jill was exposed to the arts from an early age, which influenced her eventual career choices.

Modeling Career

In the 1980s, Goodacre became one of the first models for Victoria's Secret, a brand that was then in its infancy. Alongside models like Stephanie Seymour, she appeared extensively in the company's catalogs, helping to establish Victoria's Secret as a household name. Her work contributed significantly to the brand's image and success during its formative years.

Acting and Directing

Transitioning from modeling, Goodacre explored opportunities in acting. She appeared as herself in a 1994 episode of the popular television sitcom "Friends," titled "The One with the Blackout," where she shared a memorable scene with Matthew Perry's character Chandler Bing ("On second thought, gum would be perfection."). Additionally, she directed "Harry Connick Jr.: The New York Big Band Concert" in 1993, showcasing her versatility in the entertainment industry.

Personal Life

Jill Goodacre married Harry Connick Jr. on April 16, 1994, in a ceremony held at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans. The couple has three daughters: Georgia Tatum, born in 1996; Sarah Kate, born in 1997; and Charlotte, born in 2002. In 2012, Goodacre was diagnosed with breast cancer. She underwent treatment, including a lumpectomy and radiation, and has been in remission since 2017.

Real Estate

In 1998, Harry and Jill paid $1.54 million for a 4.61-acre property in New Canaan, Connecticut. Soon after purchasing the property, the couple performed a major renovation on the 1890s-era 7-bedroom, 11,600-square-foot house. They listed this home for sale in 2017 for $7.5 million. They ultimately sold it for $5.4 million in July 2018. In 2013 they paid $4 million for a new mansion set on 10 acres in New Canaan. Today this home is worth around $8 million.

In 2006 they paid $5.3 million for a waterfront mansion in the Cape Cod town of Chatham, Massachusetts. The 1.3 acre estate, which is located on Oyster Pond, features a 5,300-square-foot home. Most importantly, the home features a rare private dock. The permitting process for new docks is so onerous that it has been estimated that a private dock could add $1 million worth of value to a property. The Connicks listed this home for sale in May 2024 for $12.5 million.