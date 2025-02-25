What is Jessica White's net worth?

Jessica Angel White is an American model (and occasional actress) who has a net worth of $1 million. Discovered at age 13 in her hometown of Buffalo, New York, Jessica White rapidly ascended to international prominence after signing with IMG Models. Her breakthrough came with coveted appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, where she was featured for seven consecutive years. White's striking features and commanding presence have made her a favorite for top designers, gracing runways for brands like Oscar de la Renta, Marc Jacobs, and Tommy Hilfiger. Beyond modeling, she has expanded into acting, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy, carefully crafting a multifaceted career that transcends the fashion industry. Her resilience and business acumen have established her as not just a supermodel, but a versatile talent with enduring influence.

Early Life & Discovery

Born January 21, 1984, in Buffalo, New York, Jessica White grew up in challenging circumstances but found her escape through artistic expression. At age 12, she enrolled in a modeling school, and fate intervened when a talent scout discovered her at just 13 years old. Within weeks of being scouted, White signed with IMG Models, one of the world's premier agencies, and relocated to Paris to begin her international career.

The transition from Buffalo to the global fashion capitals was jarring for the teenager, but White's natural poise and determination helped her navigate the competitive industry. She has often spoken about how her difficult upbringing fostered the resilience that would become crucial to her success in the demanding world of high fashion.

Rise to Fashion Prominence

White's career accelerated quickly in the early 2000s with appearances in major campaigns for CoverGirl, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Gap. Her distinctive look — characterized by her captivating eyes and statuesque physique — helped her stand out in an industry that was beginning to embrace more diverse beauty standards.

Her runway portfolio expanded to include shows for elite designers including Chanel, Ralph Lauren, and Oscar de la Renta. However, it was her inclusion in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue from 2003 to 2010 that cemented her status as a supermodel. These appearances significantly elevated her public profile and opened doors to wider mainstream recognition.

White's editorial work has been equally impressive, with features in Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and Elle. Throughout her career, she has worked with legendary photographers including Steven Meisel, Mario Testino, and Patrick Demarchelier.

Beyond Modeling

Around 2008, White began exploring opportunities beyond modeling. She made her acting debut with a role in the film "Big Momma's House 2" and later appeared in "The Young and the Restless." While not pursuing acting full-time, these ventures demonstrated her interest in expanding her creative expression.

In 2011, White developed her skincare line, Devise Beauty, focusing on products for various skin types and tones. Though initially a smaller venture, it represented her first significant step into entrepreneurship and her understanding of the beauty industry from a business perspective.

White appeared in music videos for Big & Rich, Jay-Z, Robin Thicke and Trey Songz. In 2005, she appeared in the music video for John Legend's song "So High." They dated briefly around this time.

In 2023, Jessica began appearing on the reality series "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta."

Personal Life

As mentioned a moment ago, Jessica briefly dated John Legend. She also briefly dated Vin Diesel and Sean Penn.

Despite her public success, White has been open about her personal struggles, including overcoming addiction and navigating toxic relationships. She has used these experiences to advocate for mental health awareness, particularly in the modeling industry, where pressures can be overwhelming.

In 2010, she was reportedly arrested for assaulting a woman in New York City. Later she called her involvement in the New York City altercation "self-defense" and went on further to say, "I was flagging a cab and she came from behind me and pushed me."