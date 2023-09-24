Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: Oct 14, 1974 (48 years old) Place of Birth: San Antonio Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.75 m) Profession: Pornographic film actor, Film director, Screenwriter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Jessica Drake's Net Worth

What is Jessica Drake's Net Worth?

Jessica Drake is an American adult film actress and sex educator who has a net worth of $3 million. Jessica Drake has won numerous industry accolades for her work in adult films and videos, including multiple AVN, XRCO, and XBIZ Awards. Meanwhile, as a sex educator, Drake has released erotic educational films and conducted sex education seminars and workshops around the world.

Early Life

Jessica Drake was born on October 14, 1974 in San Antonio, Texas.

Adult Career

Drake began her career in adult entertainment as a contract performer for the studio Sin City in the early 00s. In 2001, she won her first AVN Award, for Best Tease Performance, for her work in "Shayla's Web." Drake went on to win the NightMoves Award for Best Actress (Editor's Choice) in 2002. The year after that, she signed an exclusive contract with Wicked Pictures. During an HIV outbreak in the porn industry in 2004, Drake stated that she only performed with men who wore condoms. She subsequently had a big year in 2005, with her film "Fluff and Fold" earning her the AVN Award for Best Actress, Video and the XRCO Award for Single Performance, Actress. Also that year, Drake took home the AVN Award for Best Oral Sex Scene, Film for her work in "The Collector." She had another significant year in 2007, when she co-hosted the AVN Awards with comedian Jim Norton. At the ceremony, Drake won Best Actress, Film for "Manhunters" and Best All-Girl Scene, Film for "FUCK." In 2008, she made her directorial debut with the film "What Girls Like." The following year, Drake won her third career AVN Award for Best Actress for "Fallen," which she has called "the best movie I have ever been in." For the same film, she also won the AVN Award for Best Double Penetration Sex Scene and the XRCO Award for Single Performance, Actress.

Drake continued her success in 2010, winning the AVN Award for Best Group Sex Scene for "2040" and being inducted into the AVN Hall of Fame. She also claimed the NightMoves Triple Play Award for her work dancing, performing, and directing. In 2011, Drake was inducted into the XRCO Hall of Fame. She won her next major laurel in 2014, taking home the AVN Award for Best Safe Sex Scene for "Sexpionage: The Drake Chronicles." Drake followed that in 2015 with the XBIZ Award for Best Actress, Parody Release for her work in "Snow White XXX: An Axel Braun Parody." For her big year in 2016, she won both the AVN Award for Mainstream Star of the Year and the XRCO Award for Mainstream Adult Media Favorite. In 2017, Drake claimed the XBIZ Award for Sexpert of the Year, owing to her work in sex education. She won another XBIZ Award, for Best Sex Scene, Feature Release for "An Inconvenient Mistress," in 2018. Beyond performing in pornography, Drake runs an online store selling adult videos and sexual paraphernalia.

Sex Education

Believing in a renewed demand for modern sex education, Drake and the studio Wicked Pictures created "Jessica Drake's Guide to Wicked Sex," a series of erotic educational films. The first installment in the series focused on fellatio. Drake continued the series as a show on Playboy Radio called "In Bed with Jessica Drake."

In addition to her educational film series, Drake teaches sex education at seminars and workshops around the globe. She has spoken on panels at such academic institutions as UCLA and the University of Chicago, as well as at the CatalystCon West sexuality conference. Drake has often been joined by fellow pornographic actress Tasha Reign.

Other Media Appearances

Drake has made a number of media appearances outside of the adult entertainment world. In late 2007, she was among several porn stars to appear on an episode of "The Tyra Banks Show" profiling the lives of porn actors. The next year, Drake and some other adult film actors shot a scene for the comedy film "Barry Munday." In 2010, she appeared in the music video for the hit song "Telephone," by Lady Gaga featuring Beyoncé. Four years later, Drake was the subject of a documentary series called "Love, Jessica," and was interviewed for a story in Cosmopolitan magazine alongside her then-husband.

Charity Work

Drake has done charity work in Tanzania, Kenya, and Cambodia, and has worked with an organization that builds homes and provides clean water to people in impoverished areas. In 2012, she established a nonprofit to assist in domestic efforts. Notably, Drake conducts her charity work anonymously.

Sexual Assault Allegations Against Donald Trump

Just prior to the 2016 US presidential election, Drake was the 11th woman to accuse Republican nominee Donald Trump of sexual misconduct. Accompanied by civil rights attorney Gloria Allred, she alleged that Donald Trump had sexually assaulted her and two acquaintances nearly a decade earlier. Drake said that after leaving the hotel suite where she was allegedly groped, the former reality TV host offered to fly her on his jet plane back to Los Angeles to join him in his suite for $10,000. She said that she declined.

Personal Life

Previously, Drake was married to pornographic actor and director Evan Stone. After they separated, she began a long-term relationship with pornographic actor, producer, screenwriter, director, and costume designer Brad Armstrong, of Wicked Pictures. In 2021, Drake mentioned on Twitter that she had split from Armstrong.